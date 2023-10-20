Tony Docherty says Dundee will have to be at their ‘absolute best’ to turn around unwanted Aberdeen record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty says Dundee will have to be at their ‘absolute best’ to turn around unwanted Aberdeen record

The Dark Blues boss is backing his squad to cope with six games in 21 days, starting at Pittodrie on Saturday.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

New faces will get the chance to stake their claim for a regular place in the Dundee team over the next few weeks.

And that could start this Saturday at Aberdeen.

Tony Docherty has some injury concerns ahead of the trip to Pittodrie and could be without as many as four key players.

Josh Mulligan is definitely out through suspension but there is hope Lyall Cameron, Zach Robinson and Scott Tiffoney can shrug off their injuries in time for the 6pm kick-off.

Cameron picked up a thigh injury on U/21 duty while Robinson has been carrying an Achilles issue and Tiffoney went off at half-time against Kilmarnock almost a month ago.

Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron is a doubt for the weekend trip to Aberdeen. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“This is the whole point of building a squad,” Docherty said.

“It’s a strong, competitive squad. If someone is out, it’s an opportunity for someone else.

“Now we are getting into a spell of games where we have six matches in 21 days. That’s about a game every three-and-a-half days.

“To meet that demand there has to be a robustness about the squad.

“The squad will be called upon now but we’ve built one we think can cope with it.

“We have Jordan McGhee and Charlie Reilly back in training.

“We’ll give the others every chance but, at the moment, there is still a question mark.”

‘Absolute best’

With Storm Babet unleashing its fury on Dundee and Angus, the Dark Blues trained indoor at the Regional Performance Centre on Thursday.

Their international stars all returned as preparations turned to Saturday.

And the Dark Blues are desperately hoping the weather doesn’t see yet another match called off this weekend after their last fixture was postponed due to heavy rain.

Dundee’s record against Aberdeen doesn’t make great reading – they’ve lost each of their last eight visits to Pittodrie and haven’t won there since 2004.

The last point picked up there came in 2015 with Docherty in the opposing dugout as assistant to Derek McInnes and current Dons boss Barry Robson an unused sub.

Barry Robson and Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty and Barry Robson worked together at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

But that’s a record Docherty is keen to change.

“Barry is a good friend of mine, I’ve known him for years both as a player and a coach,” Docherty said.

“He is a very good coach, very methodical and did a fantastic job last season to finish third.

“They lost a lot of players in the summer so they’ve had to adjust and they have a lot of games.

“I know we are coming up against a team that are well-prepared.

“I know the competitiveness of Barry – and my competitiveness – but I know we’ll have to be at our absolute best to beat them.

“And I am preparing my team to be at their best.”

