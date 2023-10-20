Tony Docherty says Dundee will have to be at their ‘absolute best’ to turn around unwanted Aberdeen record

New faces will get the chance to stake their claim for a regular place in the Dundee team over the next few weeks.

And that could start this Saturday at Aberdeen.

Tony Docherty has some injury concerns ahead of the trip to Pittodrie and could be without as many as four key players.

Josh Mulligan is definitely out through suspension but there is hope Lyall Cameron, Zach Robinson and Scott Tiffoney can shrug off their injuries in time for the 6pm kick-off.

Cameron picked up a thigh injury on U/21 duty while Robinson has been carrying an Achilles issue and Tiffoney went off at half-time against Kilmarnock almost a month ago.

“This is the whole point of building a squad,” Docherty said.

“It’s a strong, competitive squad. If someone is out, it’s an opportunity for someone else.

“Now we are getting into a spell of games where we have six matches in 21 days. That’s about a game every three-and-a-half days.

“To meet that demand there has to be a robustness about the squad.

“The squad will be called upon now but we’ve built one we think can cope with it.

“We have Jordan McGhee and Charlie Reilly back in training.

“We’ll give the others every chance but, at the moment, there is still a question mark.”

‘Absolute best’

With Storm Babet unleashing its fury on Dundee and Angus, the Dark Blues trained indoor at the Regional Performance Centre on Thursday.

Their international stars all returned as preparations turned to Saturday.

And the Dark Blues are desperately hoping the weather doesn’t see yet another match called off this weekend after their last fixture was postponed due to heavy rain.

Dundee’s record against Aberdeen doesn’t make great reading – they’ve lost each of their last eight visits to Pittodrie and haven’t won there since 2004.

The last point picked up there came in 2015 with Docherty in the opposing dugout as assistant to Derek McInnes and current Dons boss Barry Robson an unused sub.

But that’s a record Docherty is keen to change.

“Barry is a good friend of mine, I’ve known him for years both as a player and a coach,” Docherty said.

“He is a very good coach, very methodical and did a fantastic job last season to finish third.

“They lost a lot of players in the summer so they’ve had to adjust and they have a lot of games.

“I know we are coming up against a team that are well-prepared.

“I know the competitiveness of Barry – and my competitiveness – but I know we’ll have to be at our absolute best to beat them.

“And I am preparing my team to be at their best.”