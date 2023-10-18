Dees on duty: Dundee international round-up – who noised up opposition fans and who got sent off?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dees on duty: Dundee international round-up – who noised up opposition fans and who got sent off?

The Dark Blues had six players away on international duty - Courier Sport details how they got on

Dundee's Josh Mulligan, Amadou Bakayoko and Owen Beck were away on international duty this week.
Dundee's Josh Mulligan, Amadou Bakayoko and Owen Beck were away on international duty this week.
By George Cran

It’s been a busy few days of international football for Dundee Football Club.

Seven Dees received call-ups to various senior and U/21 sides – Lyall Cameron unfortunately pulling out of Scotland duty due to injury.

Fin Robertson would then receive a late call from Scot Gemmill to join up with Scotland U/21s.

Also away were Owen Beck and Ryan Howley with Wales, Josh Mulligan impressing at Fir Park, Aaron Donnelly having a Friday to forget and Amadou Bakayoko in Morocco.

So how did they all get on?

Owen Beck

Beck has been a sensation since arriving on loan from Liverpool.

Such has been his impact that Rob Page gave him his first call-up to the senior Wales squad for a friendly at home to Gibraltar.

The expectation was he’d get a run-out alongside some other new faces. However, an early injury to Wes Burns used up one of their six substitutions and Beck was left on the bench for the remainder of the 4-0 win.

The flying full-back then joined the U/21s for a key qualifier away to Czechia and impressed.

He was denied a wonderful individual goal at 1-0 down before being spotted on video shushing the home support after Cian Ashford’s 96th-minute volley levelled the scores (see below).

That goal moved Wales into second in the group, one point behind leaders Iceland.

Ryan Howley

Another Dee loanee, Ryan Howley was added to the Welsh U/21 side.

He has only one cap at that level but is highly-rated by parent club Coventry.

Another call-up speaks to that but he was an unused sub for that 1-1 draw in Czechia.

Josh Mulligan

Dundee academy product Josh Mulligan is a regular now for Scot Gemmill’s side.

Scotland U/21s line-up ahead of Malta clash
Josh Mulligan (No 15) lines up for his 10th Scotland U/21 cap against Malta. Image: SNS

He earned caps nine and 10 at U/21 level in wins over Hungary and Malta, joining only Conor Barron and Cieran Slicker on double-figures in the current squad.

Mulligan played 90 minutes in the 3-1 win over Hungary and stood out against Malta.

Two storming runs, familiar to Dundee fans, opened up the visiting defence – in the first half he cut in from the left flank, found his way into the six-yard box and struck the post.

Later in the game, he had switched to right-back and drove into the area, cutting the ball across to the far post for Kieron Bowie to net the winner.

That leaves the Scots third in Group B, three points behind leaders Spain and Belgium.

Fin Robertson

Capped at U/19 level, Robertson earned his first U/21 call after an impressive start to the season.

His debut at that level will have to wait, however. He was an unused sub against Hungary and wasn’t in the matchday squad against Malta.

Manager Tony Docherty, though, has urged the midfielder to use the call-up to kick on.

Aaron Donnelly

Young defender Aaron Donnelly may be unfamiliar to some Dees because he’s yet to turn out for the Dark Blues.

He joined on loan from Nottingham Forest in the summer but immediately injured an ankle and has only managed a place on the bench once so far.

Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly. Image: PA
Dundee loanee Aaron Donnelly was sent off. Image: PA

He did, though, get some action for Northern Ireland U/21s. Donnelly is the most experienced player in Tommy Wright’s squad but won’t remember his 15th cap with much fondness.

With his side 1-0 up away to Azerbaijan, Donnelly conceded a penalty and was shown a red card on 37 minutes.

Dzhamal Dzhafarov missed the penalty and Wright’s side held on for a 1-0 victory. Donnelly was then suspended for the 2-1 home defeat to Serbia on Monday.

Northern Ireland are currently bottom of Group F after four games.

Amadou Bakayoko

Sierra Leone have a new head coach ahead of the start of their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign next month.

Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko with former Hull City defender Curtis Davies (left) on Sierra Leone duty. Image: Sierra Leone Football Association.
Dundee’s Amadou Bakayoko with former Aston Villa defender Curtis Davies (left) on Sierra Leone duty. Image: Sierra Leone Football Association.

They made headlines ahead of their training camp in Morocco by calling up 38-year-old former England U/21 international Curtis Davies.

He made his debut in the second of their friendlies this week, a 2-0 win over Somalia.

Dundee’s Amadou Bakayoko was a substitute for that one but started in the 1-1 draw with Benin on Saturday.

The Leone Stars were denied victory that day thanks to a 98th-minute equaliser.

Bakayoko is now on 10 caps and will be hoping to be part of the squad to face Ethiopia and Egypt next month.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee star Fin Robertson. Image: SNS
'More to come' from Dundee star Fin Robertson as boss Tony Docherty sets challenge…
Dundee and Dundee United faced off in the Reserve Cup at North End Park. Image: Sean Dee Photography.
Dundee take Reserve Cup bonus point after Dundee United kid pegs Dee back with…
Lyall Cameron (right) chats to Ross Clark as Dundee train at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides Lyall Cameron injury update as two key men miss…
Dundee football parking sign, where tickets are being issued
Dundee football parking: Streets where you are most likely to get ticket revealed as…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan has been called up by Scot Gemmill. Image: SNS
Scotland success can inspire young Dundee stars says Tony Docherty as he points to…
Former Dundee player and CEO Dave McKinnon's new book 'Slide Tackles & Boardroom Battles' comes out in November. Image: Kenny Ramsay.
Dave Mackinnon on leaving Arsenal for Dundee, 'luck' of discovering heart problem and being…
Dave McKinnon at Dens Park in 2006.
'Passion' of Dundee fans, sacking Alex Rae and run-in with Eric Morecambe: Confessions of…
Dundee United's Declan Glass battles Josh Mullin
JIM SPENCE: Championship looks like two-horse race as Dundee United and Raith Rovers' rivals…
Dundee striker Zach Robinson.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals Zach Robinson injury concern as he backs striker to…
Craig Brown after being appointed Scotland manager in 1993. Image: SNS.
How Craig Brown showed his mettle (and his Dundee medal) when taking Scotland job

Conversation