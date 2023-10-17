Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides Lyall Cameron injury update as two key men miss training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides Lyall Cameron injury update as two key men miss training

The Dark Blues are preparing to face Aberdeen this weekend.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron (right) chats to Ross Clark as Dundee train at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is giving his injured stars every chance of proving their fitness ahead of the weekend trip to Aberdeen.

The freshest concern is for talented youngster Lyall Cameron after he was forced to withdraw from the Scotland U/21 squad through injury.

The Dens gaffer says the timing of the issue wasn’t ideal for the attacker after “turning a corner” with his impressive display at Hibs in September.

“Lyall has a slight tear in his thigh. He’s not back training yet,” Docherty revealed.

Tony Docherty. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“But hopefully later this week/start of next he’ll be back.

“That’s being monitored with a view to the Aberdeen game. We’ll make a decision on that later in the week.”

‘Turned a corner’

Cameron had found himself on the bench at the start of this season after impressing so much last term.

The 21-year-old started the first two Premiership matches of the season, scoring a key equaliser on the opening day against Motherwell.

But had dropped out of the starting line-up lately – until Dundee’s last game at Hibs on September 30.

He’d also begun to make an impact with Scot Gemmill’s U/21 side, playing 90 minutes in their narrow defeat away in Spain last month.

So the injury couldn’t be worse timing for the youngster.

“He was brilliant in the last game against Spain. I had conversations with Scot Gemmill and he was very happy with both Lyall and Josh Mulligan,” Docherty added.

Lyall Cameron battles with Lewis Stevenson as Dundee take on Hibs. Image: SNS

“Now we have Fin Robertson getting a chance as well.

“As well as Scot being pleased with Lyall I was really, really impressed with his performance against Hibs.

“He turned a corner if you like.

“He had a few things to work on. Lyall is a really talented footballer, it was about getting him to really play within a structure.

“We’d been doing a lot of work on that, he was working hard on it as well.

“And I think he put in a really mature performance at Easter Road.

“But Sod’s Law, he gets injured in training ahead of the next game. He won’t be out long but he’s going in the right direction, absolutely.”

Zach Robinson and Scott Tiffoney

Cameron isn’t the only injury concern for Docherty to deal with this week.

On Friday he revealed Zach Robinson had been nursing an Achilles complaint for some time.

Dundee winger Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee winger Scott Tiffoney and striker Zach Robinson (No 16). Image: SNS

He isn’t yet back training and neither is Scott Tiffoney after he was substituted at half-time against Kilmarnock.

But there is positive news for two others.

“Zach Robinson still not training with the squad, neither is Scott Tiffoney. Hopefully, they’ll be back training later this week,” Docherty said.

“I’m pleased to say Jordan McGhee returned to training on Monday and so did Charlie Reilly.

“That’s a real positive because they are back well ahead of schedule.”

