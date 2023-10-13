Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals Zach Robinson injury concern as he backs striker to return to top form after international break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals Zach Robinson injury concern as he backs striker to return to top form after international break

The on-loan frontman has found goals hard to come by in the Premiership this season.

By George Cran
Dundee striker Zach Robinson. Image: SNS

Dundee hope the enforced break brought by a postponement and international football will allow Zach Robinson to get back to his best.

Robinson played a key role in the Dark Blues promotion from the Championship last season and returned to much acclaim in the summer.

However, he’s found life tougher in the Premiership and is yet to find the net in the league.

The on-loan AFC Wimbledon man, though, remains the clubs’ top scorer in all competitions after netting three times in the Viaplay Cup group stage.

Zach Robinson celebrates scoring in the League Cup. Image: SNS

That’s despite seeing Amadou Bakayoko take over the main striker position and, on occasion, performing a different role for the team out wide or, as at Celtic, doing a more defensive-minded job.

Zach Robinson a ‘huge asset’ for Dundee

Manager Tony Docherty is very much backing his man to shine once the Dark Blues are back in action after the break brought about by their postponement against Ross County and the international weekend.

And he’s revealed Robinson has been carrying an injury for the past few weeks.

The striker was set to miss that clash with Ross County and the hope is an extended period without a game can allow the issue to heal.

“Zach has been carrying a niggle on his Achilles which has stopped him training as much as we’d like,” Docherty said.

Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“This international break will be important for him because we can use it to get it settled down a bit.

“The medical team are dealing with it and hopefully he’ll come out of it 100%.

“I’m sure we will see the best of Zach in the weeks and months to come.

“He’s a goalscorer, his record proves that.

“It’s been tough for him because of the injury but when he’s fully fit he’s a huge asset.

“We’ll need him in the run up to Christmas because that’s a really testing time and can help shape your season.

“The amount of games you play in October, November and December can really set you up for the second half of the season.

“So having a fully fit Zach Robinson will be massive for us.”

