Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals Zach Robinson injury concern as he backs striker to return to top form after international break

Dundee hope the enforced break brought by a postponement and international football will allow Zach Robinson to get back to his best.

Robinson played a key role in the Dark Blues promotion from the Championship last season and returned to much acclaim in the summer.

However, he’s found life tougher in the Premiership and is yet to find the net in the league.

The on-loan AFC Wimbledon man, though, remains the clubs’ top scorer in all competitions after netting three times in the Viaplay Cup group stage.

That’s despite seeing Amadou Bakayoko take over the main striker position and, on occasion, performing a different role for the team out wide or, as at Celtic, doing a more defensive-minded job.

Zach Robinson a ‘huge asset’ for Dundee

Manager Tony Docherty is very much backing his man to shine once the Dark Blues are back in action after the break brought about by their postponement against Ross County and the international weekend.

And he’s revealed Robinson has been carrying an injury for the past few weeks.

The striker was set to miss that clash with Ross County and the hope is an extended period without a game can allow the issue to heal.

“Zach has been carrying a niggle on his Achilles which has stopped him training as much as we’d like,” Docherty said.

“This international break will be important for him because we can use it to get it settled down a bit.

“The medical team are dealing with it and hopefully he’ll come out of it 100%.

“I’m sure we will see the best of Zach in the weeks and months to come.

“He’s a goalscorer, his record proves that.

“It’s been tough for him because of the injury but when he’s fully fit he’s a huge asset.

“We’ll need him in the run up to Christmas because that’s a really testing time and can help shape your season.

“The amount of games you play in October, November and December can really set you up for the second half of the season.

“So having a fully fit Zach Robinson will be massive for us.”