3 Dundee talking points from Celtic defeat – tactics, penalty call and Fin Robertson

Dundee’s season will not be defined by matches at Celtic.

That’s what’s said after games like this. Because it’s absolutely true.

The financial gap between the two clubs is a chasm, just like most of the Premiership.

The 3-0 scoreline in the end could have been worse for the Dark Blues.

It’s a defeat and leaves them on five points from their first five Premiership matches.

But what did we learn from what was ultimately a painful afternoon?

Tactics

Dundee had a clear gameplan – and it worked for the first 50 minutes.

Tony Docherty set up his team in a 4-4-2 formation. It appeared a bold setup, an attacking one with two strikers in Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson.

But, as well as giving more presence up front, it had a defensive purpose – stopping Calum McGregor dictating the game from the centre of the park.

One of the front two, usually Robinson, was tasked with dropping back when Celtic were in possession and sitting on McGregor.

As a result Celtic were forced wide consistently.

Another tactic was to allow the home centre-backs to have the ball – at times in the first half they were allowed to carry the ball to within 30 yards of the Dundee goal before anyone engaged.

Unable to get their creative players on the ball consistently frustrated the Hoops for large parts of the first half.

🍀 Three second-half goals ensured the champions remained unbeaten and top of the league with a 3-0 win over Dundee ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/piH6uLgNAu — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 16, 2023

Cammy Kerr was in the team to combat the running power of Daizen Maeda and stuck to his task.

Fin Robertson, meanwhile, played on the right wing – one of his jobs was to follow Greg Taylor, who was playing the inverted full-back role that’s so in vogue right now, inside and to become another central midfielder.

This was a smart setup from the Dark Blues but such is Celtic’s quality that chances still came.

And the plan was undone after 51 minutes.

Penalty

The decision that broke the deadlock was one of the soft variety.

At the time it appeared that way, some camera angles make it look like a very harsh decision from referee Grant Irvine but others show contact on David Turnbull’s standing leg.

Once a foul was given, VAR would never overturn that kind of decision.

Dens boss Docherty didn’t dispute the referee’s decision but rather pointed to naivety shown by Ryan Howley in making the challenge.

Howley showed his ability at times but this was a learning curve for him and for his team.

Fin Robertson

This was a third start on the spin for youngster Robertson.

And he showed why Docherty has trusted him in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old was assured in possession, positive in his outlook and showed a fairly new-found versatility by taking the right midfield slot.

There was concern over the past few seasons that Robertson had lost his mojo after such an impressive breakthrough season.

A loan to Cove Rangers didn’t work out and he found himself in and out of the team last season, though there were green shoots of recovery.

Right now, Dundee have a confident and impressive Fin Robertson.

Long may it continue.