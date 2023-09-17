3 Dundee talking points from Celtic defeat – tactics, penalty call and Fin Robertson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 Dundee talking points from Celtic defeat – tactics, penalty call and Fin Robertson

The Dark Blues were beaten 3-0 at Parkhead on Saturday.

Dundee FC midfielder Ryan Howley takes on Celtic's Matt O'Riley. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee FC midfielder Ryan Howley takes on Celtic's Matt O'Riley. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee’s season will not be defined by matches at Celtic.

That’s what’s said after games like this. Because it’s absolutely true.

The financial gap between the two clubs is a chasm, just like most of the Premiership.

The 3-0 scoreline in the end could have been worse for the Dark Blues.

It’s a defeat and leaves them on five points from their first five Premiership matches.

But what did we learn from what was ultimately a painful afternoon?

Tactics

Dundee had a clear gameplan – and it worked for the first 50 minutes.

Tony Docherty set up his team in a 4-4-2 formation. It appeared a bold setup, an attacking one with two strikers in Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson.

Tony Docherty applauds the away support at Celtic Park. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty applauds the away support at Celtic Park. Image: SNS

But, as well as giving more presence up front, it had a defensive purpose – stopping Calum McGregor dictating the game from the centre of the park.

One of the front two, usually Robinson, was tasked with dropping back when Celtic were in possession and sitting on McGregor.

As a result Celtic were forced wide consistently.

Another tactic was to allow the home centre-backs to have the ball – at times in the first half they were allowed to carry the ball to within 30 yards of the Dundee goal before anyone engaged.

Unable to get their creative players on the ball consistently frustrated the Hoops for large parts of the first half.

Cammy Kerr was in the team to combat the running power of Daizen Maeda and stuck to his task.

Fin Robertson, meanwhile, played on the right wing – one of his jobs was to follow Greg Taylor, who was playing the inverted full-back role that’s so in vogue right now, inside and to become another central midfielder.

This was a smart setup from the Dark Blues but such is Celtic’s quality that chances still came.

And the plan was undone after 51 minutes.

Penalty

The decision that broke the deadlock was one of the soft variety.

At the time it appeared that way, some camera angles make it look like a very harsh decision from referee Grant Irvine but others show contact on David Turnbull’s standing leg.

David Turnbull went down under a Ryan Howley challenge on the edge of the area. A VAR check said it was inside. Image: SNS
David Turnbull went down under a Ryan Howley challenge on the edge of the area. A VAR check said it was inside. Image: SNS

Once a foul was given, VAR would never overturn that kind of decision.

Dens boss Docherty didn’t dispute the referee’s decision but rather pointed to naivety shown by Ryan Howley in making the challenge.

Howley showed his ability at times but this was a learning curve for him and for his team.

Fin Robertson

This was a third start on the spin for youngster Robertson.

Fin Robertson takes on Celtic. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Fin Robertson takes on Celtic. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

And he showed why Docherty has trusted him in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old was assured in possession, positive in his outlook and showed a fairly new-found versatility by taking the right midfield slot.

There was concern over the past few seasons that Robertson had lost his mojo after such an impressive breakthrough season.

A loan to Cove Rangers didn’t work out and he found himself in and out of the team last season, though there were green shoots of recovery.

Right now, Dundee have a confident and impressive Fin Robertson.

Long may it continue.

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty applauds the away support at Celtic Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty gives his verdict on Celtic penalty as he challenges Dark…
Dundee faced Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Celtic 3-0 Dundee: Second-half surge sees Dark Blues beaten at Parkhead
Dundee striker Zach Robinson. Image: SNS
Dundee star Zach Robinson insists 'there's more to come' from him this season as…
Dunfermline's Alex Jakubiak. Images: StatsBomb and Craig Brown/DAFC.
What Alex Jakubiak's time at Dundee tells us about his Dunfermline prospects
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty explains key Dundee positive ahead of Celtic test
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Why Tony Watt is crucial to Dundee United…
Amadou Bakayoko made it 1-0.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty says Amadou Bakayoko goals can spur him onto scoring run…
Tyler French has signed on loan at Morton. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains reasons behind Tyler French departure
Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak and his dog Koba. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline's Alex Jakubiak took break after Dundee exit 'to spend time with my dog'
Dundee defender Tyler French. Image: SNS
Dundee's Tyler French ready for 'no love lost' Dundee United battle as Morton loan…

Conversation