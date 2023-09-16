Celtic 3-0 Dundee: Second-half surge sees Dark Blues beaten at Parkhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celtic 3-0 Dundee: Second-half surge sees Dark Blues beaten at Parkhead

Champions ran out comfortable winners against the newly-promoted Dee.

By George Cran
Dundee faced Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS

Dundee had a second half to forget at Parkhead as Celtic ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

Taking on the champions is a daunting prospect for any newly-promoted side but the Dark Blues held their own in the opening 45.

Only for a David Turnbull penalty shortly after half-time to break the deadlock before Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley scored two quickfire goals to give the Hoops all three points.

First half

Tony Docherty made two changes to his starting XI with Cammy Kerr returning at right-back while there was a first start for new boy Ryan Howley – just his 10th career appearance.

Scott Tiffoney and Jordan McGhee dropped to the bench as the Dark Blues lined up in a 4-4-2 formation with Zach Robinson partnering Amadou Bakayoko up front.

Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, gave a debut to new loan signing Nat Phillips alongside Liam Scales in the centre of the home defence.

Maeda goes for goal. Image: SNS

Dundee were happy to leave those two in possession and largely stymied the home attack throughout a goal-less first half.

Daizen Maeda thought he had given Celtic the lead, only for the offside flag to go up, while O’Riley also struck the post.

There were few chances for the visitors to get excited about but they nearly took the lead on 36 minutes. Owen Beck got to the byline and cut across for Luke McCowan, his effort was blocked before Robinson fluffed the rebound.

Second-half surge

Dundee had been happy with the first half but found themselves behind on 51 minutes after Howley was adjudged to have fouled Turnbull following a VAR call.

Turnbull dusted himself off to make it 1-0.

Kyogo makes it 2-0 against Dundee FC. Image: SNS

The lead was then doubled on 63 minutes as Kyogo headed in after ghosting in behind the Dee backline. Dundee may have had a grumble since Zach Robinson was prostate on the ground and Celtic played on around him but there is no obligation to knock the ball out.

And it got worse four minutes later as O’Riley stroked in a third.

The defeat leaves Tony Docherty’s side with five points from their first five Premiership games.

Teams

Celtic: Hart, Johnston, Taylor, Scales, Phillips (Lagerbielke 46), Kyogo (Oh 69), Yang (Palma 60), Turnbull (Hatate 60), O’Riley (Bernardo 73), Maeda, McGregor.

Subs not used: Bain, Holm, Forrest, Ralston.

Dundee: Carson 6, Kerr 6, Shaughnessy 5, Lamie 5, Beck 5, Boateng 6, Robertson 6, Howley 5 (Mulligan 65, 6), McCowan 6, Robinson 5 (Tiffoney 65, 6), Bakayoko 6.

Subs not used: Legzdins, McGhee, Cameron, Ashcroft, Rudden, Sylla, Lewis.

Referee: Grant Irvine

Dundee star man: Fin Robertson

Conversation