Celtic 3-0 Dundee: Second-half surge sees Dark Blues beaten at Parkhead

Dundee had a second half to forget at Parkhead as Celtic ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

Taking on the champions is a daunting prospect for any newly-promoted side but the Dark Blues held their own in the opening 45.

Only for a David Turnbull penalty shortly after half-time to break the deadlock before Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley scored two quickfire goals to give the Hoops all three points.

First half

Tony Docherty made two changes to his starting XI with Cammy Kerr returning at right-back while there was a first start for new boy Ryan Howley – just his 10th career appearance.

Scott Tiffoney and Jordan McGhee dropped to the bench as the Dark Blues lined up in a 4-4-2 formation with Zach Robinson partnering Amadou Bakayoko up front.

Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, gave a debut to new loan signing Nat Phillips alongside Liam Scales in the centre of the home defence.

Dundee were happy to leave those two in possession and largely stymied the home attack throughout a goal-less first half.

Daizen Maeda thought he had given Celtic the lead, only for the offside flag to go up, while O’Riley also struck the post.

There were few chances for the visitors to get excited about but they nearly took the lead on 36 minutes. Owen Beck got to the byline and cut across for Luke McCowan, his effort was blocked before Robinson fluffed the rebound.

Second-half surge

Dundee had been happy with the first half but found themselves behind on 51 minutes after Howley was adjudged to have fouled Turnbull following a VAR call.

Turnbull dusted himself off to make it 1-0.

The lead was then doubled on 63 minutes as Kyogo headed in after ghosting in behind the Dee backline. Dundee may have had a grumble since Zach Robinson was prostate on the ground and Celtic played on around him but there is no obligation to knock the ball out.

And it got worse four minutes later as O’Riley stroked in a third.

The defeat leaves Tony Docherty’s side with five points from their first five Premiership games.

Teams

Celtic: Hart, Johnston, Taylor, Scales, Phillips (Lagerbielke 46), Kyogo (Oh 69), Yang (Palma 60), Turnbull (Hatate 60), O’Riley (Bernardo 73), Maeda, McGregor.

Subs not used: Bain, Holm, Forrest, Ralston.

Dundee: Carson 6, Kerr 6, Shaughnessy 5, Lamie 5, Beck 5, Boateng 6, Robertson 6, Howley 5 (Mulligan 65, 6), McCowan 6, Robinson 5 (Tiffoney 65, 6), Bakayoko 6.

Subs not used: Legzdins, McGhee, Cameron, Ashcroft, Rudden, Sylla, Lewis.

Referee: Grant Irvine

Dundee star man: Fin Robertson