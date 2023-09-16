Dundee star Zach Robinson insists ‘there’s more to come’ from him this season as the Dark Blues prepare for Celtic away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Zach Robinson insists ‘there’s more to come’ from him this season as the Dark Blues prepare for Celtic away

Robinson is yet to get off the mark in the Premiership but his belief remains.

By George Cran
Dundee striker Zach Robinson. Image: SNS

Zach Robinson vows there is more to come from him this season as he settles into life as a Premiership player.

The Dundee frontman returned to the club this summer for a second season on loan from AFC Wimbledon.

This time, though, it is top-flight football he is playing and he admits there has been a period of adjustment.

After scoring three times in the League Cup group stage, Robinson is yet to find the net in the league.

“I wouldn’t say I am entirely happy with my performances,” Robinson admitted.

“I feel like I’ve done OK stepping up to the Premiership but you can always improve and there’s more to come.

“It’s tougher, that’s for sure, there’s more quality in the league and every team you play seems fitter, stronger, sharper.

“The standard is higher, players are technically better and more versatile.

“I believe I can adapt to this level and do well this season, I’m definitely getting there.”

Encouragement

That higher standard is set to rise even further this afternoon as the Dark Blues prepare for a trip to champions Celtic.

But Robinson takes heart from Dundee’s trip to the other side of Glasgow last season.

That clash at Ibrox saw Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers edge out Championship Dundee in the League Cup.

Zach Robinson takes on Rangers at Ibrox. Image: Shutterstock

Robinson started for Gary Bowyer’s side and Dundee gave a good account of themselves after falling behind to an early Steve Davis goal that ultimately saw the Gers through.

“We can take encouragement from the Rangers game from last season for today,” Robinson said.

“We went away from that game a bit disappointed because we felt we could have given a better account of ourselves.

“It’s a new team now, we have a lot of new players who have come in to enhance what was already here.

“So it’s exciting and something we’re looking forward to.”

