Dundee star Zach Robinson insists ‘there’s more to come’ from him this season as the Dark Blues prepare for Celtic away

Zach Robinson vows there is more to come from him this season as he settles into life as a Premiership player.

The Dundee frontman returned to the club this summer for a second season on loan from AFC Wimbledon.

This time, though, it is top-flight football he is playing and he admits there has been a period of adjustment.

After scoring three times in the League Cup group stage, Robinson is yet to find the net in the league.

“I wouldn’t say I am entirely happy with my performances,” Robinson admitted.

“I feel like I’ve done OK stepping up to the Premiership but you can always improve and there’s more to come.

“It’s tougher, that’s for sure, there’s more quality in the league and every team you play seems fitter, stronger, sharper.

“The standard is higher, players are technically better and more versatile.

“I believe I can adapt to this level and do well this season, I’m definitely getting there.”

Encouragement

That higher standard is set to rise even further this afternoon as the Dark Blues prepare for a trip to champions Celtic.

But Robinson takes heart from Dundee’s trip to the other side of Glasgow last season.

That clash at Ibrox saw Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers edge out Championship Dundee in the League Cup.

Robinson started for Gary Bowyer’s side and Dundee gave a good account of themselves after falling behind to an early Steve Davis goal that ultimately saw the Gers through.

“We can take encouragement from the Rangers game from last season for today,” Robinson said.

“We went away from that game a bit disappointed because we felt we could have given a better account of ourselves.

“It’s a new team now, we have a lot of new players who have come in to enhance what was already here.

“So it’s exciting and something we’re looking forward to.”