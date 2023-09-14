Dundee manager Tony Docherty says Amadou Bakayoko goals can spur him onto scoring run at Dens Park

Amadou Bakayoko has two goals in two games for club and country – a just reward for his efforts this season says manager Tony Docherty.

And the Dundee boss hopes those goals are a sign of more to come.

Though it may have gone down as Scott Tiffoney’s goal against St Johnstone last time out in some places, Bakayoko insists the goal is his.

He backed that up with another, this time on international duty, as he returned to the Sierra Leone setup after a year’s absence with the opening goal away to Guinea-Bissau on Monday.

“Strikers thrive on confidence from scoring goals,” Docherty said.

“He came back into training on Wednesday, we’ve had to look after him a wee bit because it was a long journey back from Africa.

“I’ve been really happy with him, even before he got his goals.

“He was contributing and I knew bringing him here he was a player with real positive team attributes – he can link the play and help other strikers around him.

“So I was really pleased with his performances and the goals are an added bonus.

“He is very demanding of himself and he’s a brilliant professional.

“I’m pleased for him to be rewarded with the goal and to get another for Sierra Leone.

“Hopefully that kicks him on.”

Extra work

Bakayoko had suffered a barren spell in front of goal before arriving at Premiership side Dundee.

The header at McDiarmid Park was his first goal of 2023 after a move to Forest Green in January didn’t work out.

Nineteen appearances brought no goals. However, ‘Baka’ did net 13 times for Bolton in the same division the previous season.

Now, though, he’s back among the goals at Dundee.

“It’s all about confidence with Baka,” Docherty added.

“He’s a brilliant footballer and a proper person.

“But like every footballer it’s good to get the reward for the hard work you’ve put in.

“Since day one, he’s worked so hard and spends a lot of time on the training ground himself.

“Shooting drills, finishing drills, link-up play – he does a lot of work over and above.

“Everyone knows how pivotal a part he has played in the team.

“On top of that, hopefully the goals now set him on a wee scoring run now.”