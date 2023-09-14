Dundee manager Tony Docherty says Amadou Bakayoko goals can spur him onto scoring run at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty says Amadou Bakayoko goals can spur him onto scoring run at Dens Park

The big striker followed up his first Dark Blues goal with the opener in an AFCON qualifier for Sierra Leone.

By George Cran
Amadou Bakayoko made it 1-0.
Dundee FC striker Amadou Bakayoko made it 1-0 at St Johnstone. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Amadou Bakayoko has two goals in two games for club and country – a just reward for his efforts this season says manager Tony Docherty.

And the Dundee boss hopes those goals are a sign of more to come.

Though it may have gone down as Scott Tiffoney’s goal against St Johnstone last time out in some places, Bakayoko insists the goal is his.

He backed that up with another, this time on international duty, as he returned to the Sierra Leone setup after a year’s absence with the opening goal away to Guinea-Bissau on Monday.

“Strikers thrive on confidence from scoring goals,” Docherty said.

Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“He came back into training on Wednesday, we’ve had to look after him a wee bit because it was a long journey back from Africa.

“I’ve been really happy with him, even before he got his goals.

“He was contributing and I knew bringing him here he was a player with real positive team attributes – he can link the play and help other strikers around him.

“So I was really pleased with his performances and the goals are an added bonus.

“He is very demanding of himself and he’s a brilliant professional.

“I’m pleased for him to be rewarded with the goal and to get another for Sierra Leone.

“Hopefully that kicks him on.”

Extra work

Bakayoko had suffered a barren spell in front of goal before arriving at Premiership side Dundee.

The header at McDiarmid Park was his first goal of 2023 after a move to Forest Green in January didn’t work out.

Nineteen appearances brought no goals. However, ‘Baka’ did net 13 times for Bolton in the same division the previous season.

Amadou Bakayoko on Dundee debut against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko on Dundee debut against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Now, though, he’s back among the goals at Dundee.

“It’s all about confidence with Baka,” Docherty added.

“He’s a brilliant footballer and a proper person.

“But like every footballer it’s good to get the reward for the hard work you’ve put in.

“Since day one, he’s worked so hard and spends a lot of time on the training ground himself.

“Shooting drills, finishing drills, link-up play – he does a lot of work over and above.

“Everyone knows how pivotal a part he has played in the team.

“On top of that, hopefully the goals now set him on a wee scoring run now.”

