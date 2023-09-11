Dundee stars in Scotland U/21 action as Dee No 9 Amadou Bakayoko nets in AFCON qualifying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee stars in Scotland U/21 action as Dee No 9 Amadou Bakayoko nets in AFCON qualifying

Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan started for Scot Gemmill's side in Spain.

By George Cran
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko warms up for Sierra Leone. Image: Sierra Leone Football Association
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko warms up for Sierra Leone. Image: Sierra Leone Football Association

Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko scored his second international goal as Sierra Leone completed AFCON qualifying.

Despite opening the scoring, Bakayoko and his team-mates fell to defeat away at Guinea-Bissau to end their qualifying group in disappointment.

That was before two of his younger Dens team-mates, Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan, started a Euro qualifier for Scotland U/21s away to Spain.

Bakayoko

The Dark Blues frontman earned a recall to John Keister’s squad for the clash in Bissau after a year out of favour.

It was Bakayoko’s eighth cap in total as he led the line for the Leone Stars.

And he rewarded Keister’s faith with the opening goal after just six minutes.

Sierra Leone were only playing for pride in their final qualifying match with Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria already guaranteed progression as top two in the group.

The match, though, ended in defeat as their hosts fought back thanks to goals from Fernando Gomes and Franculino.

Sierra Leone begin their qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup in November with a trip to Ethiopia followed by a home clash against Mo Salah’s Egypt.

Scotland U/21s

Scotland opened their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign with a tough test against Spain in Jaen.

Cameron and Mulligan, though, were in from the start alongside the likes of Liverpool star Ben Doak, Sturm Graz defender Max Johnston and Josh Doig of Italian side Hellas Verona.

Josh Mulligan starred for the Scotland under-21 team as they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast.
Josh Mulligan is on Scotland U/21 duty. Image: SNS.

And the young Scots held their own in the heat of southern Spain only for their hosts to snatch a winner late on, Benat Turrientes of Real Sociedad netting after 83 minutes.

Mulligan and Cameron were used in attacking midfield roles before Mulligan came off on 67 minutes. Cameron, meanwhile, lasted until stoppage time before his race was run.

Dundee United’s Jack Newman took the bench with Ipswich Town’s Cieran Slicker between the sticks.

Newman’s Tannadice team-mate Archie Meekison, meanwhile, was called up to the 23-man squad but wasn’t named in Scot Gemmill’s matchday squad.

More from Dundee FC

Amadou Bakayoko made it 1-0.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee entering crucial stage of the season
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr the manager? Dundee star opens up on coaching amateurs Monifieth Athletic, saying…
Alex Jakubiak becomes Dunfermline's eighth signing of the season.
Dunfermline complete signing of former Dundee star Alex Jakubiak
Alex Jakubiak is set to complete a move to Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline set to sign former Dundee star Alex Jakubiak
James McFadden and Derek Ferguson on the Open Goal podcast after falling foul of the new Dundee football parking rules
Scotland legend and ex-Rangers star stung by new Dundee football parking rules
Dundee have seven players out on loan right now, included (from left) Shaun Byrne, Max Anderson, Harry Sharp and Luke Graham.
Dundee loan report: The lowdown on 8 Dees plying their trade in the lower…
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko. Image: SNS
Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko called up by Sierra Leone
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - How do Dundee United tackle Dunfermline, Dundee still…
Danny Mullen celebrates with ex-Dundee FC team-mate Paul McMullan for Derry City. Image: Shutterstock
Ex-Dundee duo Paul McMullan and Danny Mullen proving deadly Derry City combo as they…
Euan Mutale playing for Dundee FC at Brechin City FC
Forfar suffer major injury blow as Dundee loan star Euan Mutale is ruled out…

Conversation