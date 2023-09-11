Dundee stars in Scotland U/21 action as Dee No 9 Amadou Bakayoko nets in AFCON qualifying

Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko scored his second international goal as Sierra Leone completed AFCON qualifying.

Despite opening the scoring, Bakayoko and his team-mates fell to defeat away at Guinea-Bissau to end their qualifying group in disappointment.

That was before two of his younger Dens team-mates, Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan, started a Euro qualifier for Scotland U/21s away to Spain.

Bakayoko

The Dark Blues frontman earned a recall to John Keister’s squad for the clash in Bissau after a year out of favour.

It was Bakayoko’s eighth cap in total as he led the line for the Leone Stars.

And he rewarded Keister’s faith with the opening goal after just six minutes.

Guinea-Bissau 🇬🇼 vs 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone #AFCONQ2023 📺 Live on SuperSport Channel 205

🕓 Time: 4:00 PM

🏟️ Estadio 24 de Setembro, Bissau pic.twitter.com/RQw6LTZNOL — Sierra Leone Football Association (@SLFA_sl) September 11, 2023

Sierra Leone were only playing for pride in their final qualifying match with Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria already guaranteed progression as top two in the group.

The match, though, ended in defeat as their hosts fought back thanks to goals from Fernando Gomes and Franculino.

Sierra Leone begin their qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup in November with a trip to Ethiopia followed by a home clash against Mo Salah’s Egypt.

Scotland U/21s

Scotland opened their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign with a tough test against Spain in Jaen.

Cameron and Mulligan, though, were in from the start alongside the likes of Liverpool star Ben Doak, Sturm Graz defender Max Johnston and Josh Doig of Italian side Hellas Verona.

And the young Scots held their own in the heat of southern Spain only for their hosts to snatch a winner late on, Benat Turrientes of Real Sociedad netting after 83 minutes.

Mulligan and Cameron were used in attacking midfield roles before Mulligan came off on 67 minutes. Cameron, meanwhile, lasted until stoppage time before his race was run.

Dundee United’s Jack Newman took the bench with Ipswich Town’s Cieran Slicker between the sticks.

Newman’s Tannadice team-mate Archie Meekison, meanwhile, was called up to the 23-man squad but wasn’t named in Scot Gemmill’s matchday squad.