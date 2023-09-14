Serial shoplifter jailed after naked rant outside Perth hostel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Serial shoplifter jailed after naked rant outside Perth hostel

One-man crimewave Stephen Strain threatened to stab shopworkers and stripped naked during a row outside a Perth homeless hostel.

By Jamie Buchan
Strain stole from Marks and Spencer in Perth High Street.
Strain stole from Marks and Spencer in Perth High Street.

A one-man crimewave who threatened to stab shopworkers and stripped naked during a row outside a Perth homeless hostel has been jailed.

Serial shoplifter Stephen Strain was originally charged with a public indecency offence after a bottomless outburst at Greyfriar’s House last month.

But the 42-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a reduced charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner – whilst naked from the waist down – after prosecutors accepted there was no sexual element.

Strain, who was banned from Marks and Spencers after carting off £800 worth of booze in a shopping trolley, also pled guilty to clashing with staff at stores in the city centre.

Naked outburst

The court heard Strain had been turfed out of the Princes Street homeless unit, but returned on August 7 to collect his possessions.

He was handed a bag, but sent outside when he shouted at a staff member calling her a “f***ing clown”.

Greyfriars House, Princes Street, Perth.

Fiscal depute Erika Watson said: “The accused immediately began ripping open the bag of items that had been returned to him, then proceeded to take all his clothes off.”

She said: “In the driveway, he placed a T-shirt over his top but his bottom half was naked.”

Strain chatted to another resident in a wheelchair, before pulling on a pair of shorts.

He demanded re-entry into the homeless unit but was refused.

However, he managed to get back inside when the gate malfunctioned.

He ranted at staff and complained about his clothes bag bursting open.

Threatened staff

Strain further admitted threatening employees at Perth’s Food Warehouse when they approached him on May 2.

He told workers: “I’m going to f*** you up after work” and “I’m going to stab you if I get charged.”

The Food Warehouse sign at St Catherine’s Retail Park.

Strain also admitted breaching a bail condition by going into Marks and Spencer’s Perth High Street store and stealing £230 worth of meal and alcohol on August 7.

He further pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards staff at Primark on August 12.

He told them: “When I come out of jail, I’ll come and find you. You don’t know what I’m capable of.”

Midnight raider

Solicitor Linda Clark said her client was serving a 30-month sentence.

“Last month, he was evicted from the homeless hostel and he had no accommodation available to him.

“He was living rough and was stealing to fund a drug and alcohol addiction.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Jailing Strain for a further four months, Sheriff Gerard Sinclair told him: “There is no other disposal available, given your record.”

Last year, Strain – listed on court papers as “no fixed abode” – admitted breaking into M&S after closing time and plundering the alcohol aisle.

He was caught walking away with a trolley full of bottles.

The retail giant was left with a £1,300 repair bill.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Matthew Grigg will be sentenced later.
Fife man's abuse stash found after sex chat with '13-year-old girl'
Scott Wilson at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Drunk patient sexually assaulted and insulted Ninewells nurses
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Family matters and prison death FAI
Retired assistant chief constable Ruaraidh Nicolson gavce evidence at the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.
Skin colour not factor in terrorism concerns, Sheku Bayoh inquiry told
Harry and Shirley Taggerty were killed on the A911 Leslie Road.
Tragic husband tried to pull wife from path of killer car, trial told
To go with story by Alan Richardson. David McArthur, serious assault Picture shows; David McArthur, serious assault. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 13/09/2023
Foaming-at-mouth Perth man put police van out of action by smearing blood on seats
Williams purchased a blank firing Colt revolver from Spain. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirkcaldy man fined after Spanish revolver is seized by Border Force
Jason Ward's 'path of destruction' in Fife was caught on video.
VIDEO: Watch as 'airborne' cocaine driver's car ploughs through Fife gardens - and squirrel…
Rhys Falconer at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus barman caught with bestiality and child abuse material
The trial is examining the deaths of Harry and Shirley Taggerty as they walked along the A911 Leslie Road.
Glenrothes driver hit and killed walking couple after swerving across road, trial told