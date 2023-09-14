4,950-tonne Angus warship with 427,000 miles on the clock for sale

HMS Montrose is up for grabs after 30 years of Royal Navy service and a swansong £80 million drug-busting role in the waters of the Arabian Gulf.

But there’s no prospect of the Angus-affiliated frigate becoming a rich battleship enthusiast’s toy.

Because the Type 23 frigate is to be broken up for recycling.

Montrose is one of four vessels put up for sale by the Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA).

Along with HMS Monmouth, Bristol and Walney, she is currently berthed at Portsmouth.

On April 17, her 200-strong crew saluted the White Ensign for the final time when it was lowered on the flight deck in a ceremony at the south coast naval base.

In March, Montrose made one last visit to her namesake Angus port.

The ship visited on a number of occasions and forged a close association with the area over three decades of frontline naval operations.

Hundreds of people took the opportunity to see her dock and step aboard for a last look round.

Narcotics operations

It marked a return from 40 months patrolling the waters of the Arabian Gulf, Indian Ocean and Red Sea.

In that time the frigate was involved in disrupting drug-smuggling operations.

Montrose assisted in netting 16 tonnes of narcotics worth £80 million including hashish, heroin and crystal meth.

Previous commanding officers on the ship included retired Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Princess Royal’s husband.

The ship’s final CO was Claire Thompson, the 20th senior officer to hold the role.

Montrose will be replaced by one of five Type 31 Inspiration-class frigates under construction at Rosyth in Fife.

DESA say expressions of interest will be accepted from recycling companies on a registered European list.

A deadline of October 23 has been set for companies to lodge their interest.

Companies will get the opportunity to look over the sips – being sold as four separate lots – at the end of this year or early in 2024.