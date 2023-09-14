4,950-tonne Angus warship with 427,000 miles on the clock for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4,950-tonne Angus warship with 427,000 miles on the clock for sale

Angus-affiliated HMS Montrose is being offered for sale - but only for scrap recycling.

By Graham Brown
HMS Montrose arrives in the town harbour for the final time. Image Steve Brown/DC Thomson
HMS Montrose arrives in the town harbour for the final time. Image Steve Brown/DC Thomson

HMS Montrose is up for grabs after 30 years of Royal Navy service and a swansong £80 million drug-busting role in the waters of the Arabian Gulf.

But there’s no prospect of the Angus-affiliated frigate becoming a rich battleship enthusiast’s toy.

Because the Type 23 frigate is to be broken up for recycling.

Montrose is one of four vessels put up for sale by the Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA).

HMS Montrose at Montrose port.
Alongside at Montrose port in March. Image Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Along with HMS Monmouth, Bristol and Walney, she is currently berthed at Portsmouth.

On April 17, her 200-strong crew saluted the White Ensign for the final time when it was lowered on the flight deck in a ceremony at the south coast naval base.

In March, Montrose made one last visit to her namesake Angus port.

HMS Montrose arriving in Montrose.
Approaching Scurdie Ness lighthouse on her final Angus visit. Image Steve Brown/DC Thomson
HMS Montrose in Montrose.
Locals welcomed the ship ‘home’ for the last time. Image Steve Brown/DC Thomson
HMS Montrose in Montrose.
The frigate has been operational for 30 years. Image: Royal Navy
HMS Montrose being sold.
HMS Montrose is being sold for recycling. Image Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The ship visited on a number of occasions and forged a close association with the area over three decades of frontline naval operations.

Hundreds of people took the opportunity to see her dock and step aboard for a last look round.

Narcotics operations

It marked a return from 40 months patrolling the waters of the Arabian Gulf, Indian Ocean and Red Sea.

In that time the frigate was involved in disrupting drug-smuggling operations.

Montrose assisted in netting 16 tonnes of narcotics worth £80 million including hashish, heroin and crystal meth.

Crew members of HMS Montrose posing with a major drug seizure in 2021. Image: Royal Navy

Previous commanding officers on the ship included retired Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Princess Royal’s husband.

The ship’s final CO was Claire Thompson, the 20th senior officer to hold the role.

Montrose will be replaced by one of five Type 31 Inspiration-class frigates under construction at Rosyth in Fife.

DESA say expressions of interest will be accepted from recycling companies on a registered European list.

A deadline of October 23 has been set for companies to lodge their interest.

Companies will get the opportunity to look over the sips – being sold as four separate lots – at the end of this year or early in 2024.

