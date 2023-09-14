REVIEW: The Big Moon shone at PJ Molloys with midweek set that felt like Saturday night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: The Big Moon shone at PJ Molloys with midweek set that felt like Saturday night

The London-based four-piece had the Dunfermline crowd jumping up and down by the end of the gig.

The Big Moon eclipsed bands with more star power as they brought their all to independent venues tour. Image: Rebecca Baird.
By Rebecca Baird

Being honest, The Big Moon have always been background music for me.

A band I’d listen to while driving, doing dishes or working late, I listened to them turned down low, and found their crunchy guitars and buttery harmonies the perfect accompaniment to everyday life.

So while I was looking forward to seeing them live, I was expecting a much more passive experience than the one they provided at Dunfermline’s PJ Molloys last night.

It’s safe to say the band I’d described to my colleagues as ‘a bit of a British HAIM’ blew me away – and blew the roof off the place.

Frontwoman Juliette ‘Jules’ Jackson took gentle ownership of the room and stage from the outset, perfectly pacing her powerful voice to carry us along and then let rip when the energy was all the way up.

Drummer Fern Ford, bassist Celia Archer, guitarist Soph Nathan and lead singer/guitarist Juliette Jackson make up The Big Moon.

Dancing with their guitars – and one another – she and bassist Celia Archer shifted between charmingly silly and stirringly serious as they blended their vocals seamlessly to create the lofty sound for which the band is known.

Note-perfect – and LOUD – the band replicated beloved album tracks from all three of their records, including Don’t Think, Wide Eyes and Daydreaming, with the three standing members proving their musicianship by swapping around between guitars, keyboards and vocals.

Drummer Fern Ford, while hidden away at the back of the stage, brought a steady percussive heartbeat to proceedings, using shakers, cymbals and the full range of her kit to kick things up a notch.

A poignant moment mid-set saw Jackson, Archer and guitarist Soph Nathan gather for a haunting a capella rendition of Formidable, before Jackson turned the energy all the way up for crowd-pleaser Bonfire.

Getting down of the “tiny stage” so she could “throw shapes”, Jackson stood in the middle of the crowd, commanding a group crouch which led to a joyous mass jump at the crescendo.

The crowd were all in for The Big Moon at PJ Molloys. Image: Rebecca Baird.

Remarking wryly that they’d “run out of chat” by this stage of the tour, the band didn’t waste too much time between tracks, but still exuded a warmth and affection for the crowd which was palpable.

And since this tour is part of the National Lottery’s United By Music Tour (a series of intimate shows which aim to support grassroots music venues) they made sure to encourage the crowd to support local venues like PJs.

A clap-and-stamp-demanded encore saw them end the night with infectious banger Your Light, which got everyone jumping (and sweating) once again, making a midweek gig feel like a Saturday night.

So it’s safe to say The Big Moon’s power and presence on stage mean they’ll never be played quietly in my house again.

