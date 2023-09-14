Three-bedroom Dundee flat with stunning views of the V&A and Waterfront for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Three-bedroom Dundee flat with stunning views of the V&A and Waterfront for sale

The apartment is a stone's throw from Slessor Gardens.

By Ben MacDonald
Dock Street, Dundee
The flat on Dock Street is up for sale. Image: Verdala Properties

A three-bedroom Dundee flat with stunning views of the V&A has gone up for sale.

The apartment, on the third floor of a block on Dock Street, enjoys panoramas over the Waterfront – and is just a stone’s throw from Slessor Gardens.

However, with plans to further develop the Waterfront with more buildings, including offices and apartments, the views of the museum may not last forever.

The property includes a spacious lounge with a bay window.

Dock Street hallway
The apartment sits on the third floor of the building. Image: Verdala Properties
Dock Street lounge
The spacious lounge is the best room to catch the stunning views. Image: Verdala Properties
Dock Street flat windows
The flat overlooks V&A Dundee. Image: Verdala Properties

Opposite the lounge is the kitchen, while there is also a modern bathroom.

The three bedrooms offer space for family living – but can also be put to other uses, such as a games room or office.

The flat comes with partial double glazing, gas-fired central heating, secure entry system and lift access.

Dock Street bedroom
The three bedrooms are all double in size. Image: Verdala Properties
Dock Street bedroom
There are plenty of options for how to use the bedrooms. Image: Verdala Properties
Dock Street bedroom
The smallest bedroom can be used as an office or guest room. Image: Verdala Properties
Dock Street kitchen
The modern kitchen. Image: Verdala Properties
Dock Street bathroom
The bathroom features a three-piece suite. Image: Verdala Properties
Dock Street flat
The apartment is a short distance from the railway station, shops, bars and restaurants. Image: Verdala Properties

The Waterfront flat, which is also just a short walk from the likes of Dundee railway station, the Caird Hall, the city’s shopping centres and a host of bars and restaurants, is being marketed for sale by Verdala Properties at offers over £170,000.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a “luxury” three-bedroom family house in the Claverhouse area is being sold for less than £275,000.

Earlier this week it was revealed V&A Dundee has given the Scottish economy a boost of more than £300 million since it opened five years ago.

More from Property

Aerial view of the detached bungalow in Balmullo, Fife. Image: Thorntons.
For sale: Detached Balmullo bungalow offering breathtaking views
The exterior of Cumberland Barracks in Coupar Angus
Flats in former Perthshire barracks to be auctioned for £35,150
The Farmhouse at Ballintaggart.
Inside luxury Pitlochry farmhouse available to rent for £1,000 a night
House for sale at Emmock View, Dundee
'Luxury' 3-bedroom Dundee house on the market for less than £275,000
Corryvechter House
Stunning James Denholm-designed £1.175m house near Crieff has 1.6 acres and apartment above garage
The converted chapel was the most viewed property on TSPC in August. Image: TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in August
Milton Muir farmhouse in Anstruther is up for sale.
Spectacular extended Fife farmhouse with unspoilt views of East Neuk countryside hits the market
The garden courtyard garden is accessed from the rear hallway
Stylish St Andrews flat on the market for three times price of average home
Yorkhill in Crieff.
Beautiful Crieff home with outdoor kitchen, sauna, gym and hot tub for sale
The view from Wester Gourdie Cottage, near Dundee
For sale: Family home with Dundee United mural and stunning Tay and countryside views

Conversation