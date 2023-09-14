Three-bedroom Dundee flat with stunning views of the V&A and Waterfront for sale

A three-bedroom Dundee flat with stunning views of the V&A has gone up for sale.

The apartment, on the third floor of a block on Dock Street, enjoys panoramas over the Waterfront – and is just a stone’s throw from Slessor Gardens.

However, with plans to further develop the Waterfront with more buildings, including offices and apartments, the views of the museum may not last forever.

The property includes a spacious lounge with a bay window.

Opposite the lounge is the kitchen, while there is also a modern bathroom.

The three bedrooms offer space for family living – but can also be put to other uses, such as a games room or office.

The flat comes with partial double glazing, gas-fired central heating, secure entry system and lift access.

The Waterfront flat, which is also just a short walk from the likes of Dundee railway station, the Caird Hall, the city’s shopping centres and a host of bars and restaurants, is being marketed for sale by Verdala Properties at offers over £170,000.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a “luxury” three-bedroom family house in the Claverhouse area is being sold for less than £275,000.

Earlier this week it was revealed V&A Dundee has given the Scottish economy a boost of more than £300 million since it opened five years ago.