‘Luxury’ 3-bedroom Dundee house on the market for less than £275k

A “sizeable” and “luxury” three-bedroom family home in Dundee is being sold for less than £275,000.

The property on Emmock View, in the Claverhouse area of the city, boasts expansive living space and a good-sized garden.

The detached house is decorated in a neutral theme throughout – making it a blank canvas for prospective buyers.

Downstairs features a huge open-plan living space combining the living room, kitchen/diner, dining area and hall/staircase.

French doors lead into a conservatory for even more downstairs space.

There is also a handy utility room and WC on the ground floor.

The three well-sized bedrooms are upstairs with the master featuring an en-suite shower room.

The floor is completed by a study/home office and family bathroom.

Outside there is a secluded, lawned garden and decking area – again offering the new occupants the chance to stamp their own mark on the space.

The house, described by Slater Hogg & Howison as “luxury” and “of sizeable proportion”, is being marketed at offers over £272,000.

