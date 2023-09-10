‘Luxury’ 3-bedroom Dundee house on the market for less than £275k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

‘Luxury’ 3-bedroom Dundee house on the market for less than £275k

The property in Claverhouse boasts expansive living space and a good-sized garden.

By Ben MacDonald
House for sale at Emmock View, Dundee
The three-bedroom house on Emmock View is up for sale. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

A “sizeable” and “luxury” three-bedroom family home in Dundee is being sold for less than £275,000.

The property on Emmock View, in the Claverhouse area of the city, boasts expansive living space and a good-sized garden.

The detached house is decorated in a neutral theme throughout – making it a blank canvas for prospective buyers.

Downstairs features a huge open-plan living space combining the living room, kitchen/diner, dining area and hall/staircase.

The downstairs area is open plan. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The ground floor is expansive. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The entrance hallway. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The kitchen area. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Integrated appliances are included. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The bright living area. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The house is decorated with a neutral theme. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The living space features a fireplace. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
There is lots of room for family living. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The utility room. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Emmock View patio
The bright conservatory. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

French doors lead into a conservatory for even more downstairs space.

There is also a handy utility room and WC on the ground floor.

The three well-sized bedrooms are upstairs with the master featuring an en-suite shower room.

The floor is completed by a study/home office and family bathroom.

The master bedroom is fitted with walk-in wardrobes. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The rooms are a good size. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The spacious second bedroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Each bedroom comes with fitted wardrobes. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Another of the double bedroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The family bathroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The back lawned garden. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The garden is secluded. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

Outside there is a secluded, lawned garden and decking area – again offering the new occupants the chance to stamp their own mark on the space.

The house, described by Slater Hogg & Howison as “luxury” and “of sizeable proportion”, is being marketed at offers over £272,000.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a four-bedroom family home nestled within a West End mansion is up for sale.

And on the outskirts of the city, a home boasting stunning views over the countryside, the Tay and Dundee is on the market.

More from Property

Corryvechter House
Stunning James Denholm-designed £1.175m house near Crieff has 1.6 acres and apartment above garage
The converted chapel was the most viewed property on TSPC in August. Image: TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in August
Milton Muir farmhouse in Anstruther is up for sale.
Spectacular extended Fife farmhouse with unspoilt views of East Neuk countryside hits the market
The garden courtyard garden is accessed from the rear hallway
Stylish St Andrews flat on the market for three times price of average home
Yorkhill in Crieff.
Beautiful Crieff home with outdoor kitchen, sauna, gym and hot tub for sale
The view from Wester Gourdie Cottage, near Dundee
For sale: Family home with Dundee United mural and stunning Tay and countryside views
C-listed former flour mill in Lundin Links, Fife.
Secluded Fife home in converted flour mill has own sauna and stunning grand hallway
Dundee West End family home within a Mansion
For sale: Four-bed family home nestled within Dundee mansion
A view from the front of the Dalgety Bay property overlooking the Forth bridges
Fife family home boasts panoramic views over Forth bridges
How the Links Parade development would have looked. Image: GFiveThree Architects
Carnoustie links hotel flats rejected - even after developer raised floor level FIVE metres…
4

Conversation