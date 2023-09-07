For sale: Family home with Dundee United mural and stunning Tay and countryside views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

For sale: Family home with Dundee United mural and stunning Tay and countryside views

Wester Gourdie Cottage is across the road from Camperdown Park, on the outskirts of Dundee.

By Ben MacDonald
The view from Wester Gourdie Cottage, near Dundee
The view from Wester Gourdie Cottage, near Dundee. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

A family home featuring a Dundee United mural and stunning views of the countryside and the Tay has gone on the market.

Wester Gourdie Cottage, across the road from Camperdown Park – on the outskirts of Dundee – is for sale at offers over £350,000.

One of the bedrooms features a tribute to the Tannadice club and several of the rooms take advantage of the amazing vista of the surrounding land, the city and the river beyond.

Wester Gourdie Cottage is near Camperdown Park. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Wester Gourdie Cottage
The entrance to the house. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Wester Gourdie Cottage is surrounded by countryside. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

Most of the rooms in the property are on the expansive ground floor.

That includes a modern kitchen and utility room.

Just off the kitchen is a beautiful family room with windows that take advantage of those views.

The modern kitchen and dining area. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
There is plenty of room for eating and entertaining. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
A handy utility room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Breathtaking views from the family room, off the kitchen. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

Three double bedrooms on the ground floor ensure there is plenty of space for the family or guests.

The master includes an en-suite complete with luxury hydro massage shower cubicle.

Another of the bedrooms has a wall decorated in the colours of Dundee United, and there is a further family bathroom.

Wester Gourdie Cottage, where one of the bedrooms pays tribute to Dundee United and has views over the countryside
One of the bedroom pays tribute to Dundee United with a mural on one of the walls. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The master bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
A luxury hydro massage shower cubicle in the en-suite bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Another of the double bedrooms. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The cottage’s family bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

Upstairs, a huge living area with double doors offers more of those incredible views.

It also features a wood-burning stove and plenty of room for seating and entertaining.

A WC and a further small room, currently in use as an office, can also be found on the first floor.

The upstairs living area with double doors overlooking the countryside. Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The spacious upstairs living area. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
A WC on the first floor. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
A small room is currently in use as an office. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The doors open to a stunning view across Dundee, the Tay and the countryside. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The view from the first floor. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The cottage comes with a sizeable family garden. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The stunning location of Wester Gourdie Cottage with Camperdown Park on the left and Dundee in the distance. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

The house also boasts a sizeable south-facing back garden with plenty of areas for relaxing and playing, with another garden to the front of the property.

Wester Gourdie Cottage is being marketed for sale by Rosie Fraser Real Estate.

Elsewhere in the city, an apartment inside a huge Dundee mansion is on the market for offers over £300,000.

