For sale: Family home with Dundee United mural and stunning Tay and countryside views

A family home featuring a Dundee United mural and stunning views of the countryside and the Tay has gone on the market.

Wester Gourdie Cottage, across the road from Camperdown Park – on the outskirts of Dundee – is for sale at offers over £350,000.

One of the bedrooms features a tribute to the Tannadice club and several of the rooms take advantage of the amazing vista of the surrounding land, the city and the river beyond.

Most of the rooms in the property are on the expansive ground floor.

That includes a modern kitchen and utility room.

Just off the kitchen is a beautiful family room with windows that take advantage of those views.

Three double bedrooms on the ground floor ensure there is plenty of space for the family or guests.

The master includes an en-suite complete with luxury hydro massage shower cubicle.

Another of the bedrooms has a wall decorated in the colours of Dundee United, and there is a further family bathroom.

Upstairs, a huge living area with double doors offers more of those incredible views.

It also features a wood-burning stove and plenty of room for seating and entertaining.

A WC and a further small room, currently in use as an office, can also be found on the first floor.

The house also boasts a sizeable south-facing back garden with plenty of areas for relaxing and playing, with another garden to the front of the property.

Wester Gourdie Cottage is being marketed for sale by Rosie Fraser Real Estate.

