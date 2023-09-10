Patient burned down Fife hospital building trying to keep warm while waiting for lift home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patient burned down Fife hospital building trying to keep warm while waiting for lift home

Craig Thomson set fore to a bag to keep warm but burned down the security booth by mistake.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Thomson set the fire in the grounds of Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

An East Neuk man burned down a building at a Fife hospital while trying to keep warm when he was discharged in the early hours of the morning.

Craig Thomson used a bag to start the fire, which quickly took hold of the security booth.

The 8x3ft building was next to the hospital’s new orthopaedic centre.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the 27-year-old was unable to get home to St Monans after being released from the emergency department.

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson said the accused later told police it was an accident.

The prosecutor said Thomson attended hospital in relation to an issue with his leg and refused to leave following treatment, so police arrived to persuade him to wait outside for a lift.

At about 5.30am the emergency services dealt with a fire in the security booth.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy
Image: Kenny Smith

The fiscal said: “Police attended at the locus and observed the charred remains of the security booth.

“They thereafter reviewed the hospital CCTV, which showed the accused sitting outside the admission unit, before slowly making his way towards the security booth.

“At about 3.30am, he can be seen entering the security booth and remains within for some time.

“At about 5.07am the door of the security booth opens and smoke can be seen coming from within.

“The accused can be seen exiting the booth before going back for some time.

“Over the next few minutes more and more smoke can be seen coming from the booth until flames take hold.

“At this time, the accused walks off and leaves the area.”

Thomson later told police he had “sought refuge in the booth at the hospital to keep warm until he could reach his mum for a lift home.”

He said he had used a lighter and a carrier bag to set the fire but it had taken hold of the booth, adding: “I am sorry, it was an accident.”

Thomson, of Johnstone’s Court, admitted culpable and reckless fireraising on April 4 last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Katie Stewart, defending, said: “It’s his position that it was indeed an accident.

“He had attended at A&E late in the evening due to an injury.

“He did not have a mobile phone and was unable to call his mother to collect him.

“Due to the time public transport was not running.

“He had grown cold and attempted to take refuge in the security booth.

“He set fire to a plastic bag in the hopes of gaining some warmth.

“He left the booth but returned to try and put it out.

“It was his recollection he went into the hospital but as he is on CCTV leaving the area, he accepts this.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry jailed Thomson for 10 months.

