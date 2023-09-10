Flash floods, power cuts and thunderstorms forecast for Tayside and Fife as yellow weather warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Flash floods, power cuts and thunderstorms forecast for Tayside and Fife as yellow weather warning issued

The Met Office has issued a warning of possible flooding and power cuts as thunderstorms are set to hit the region.

By Chloe Burrell
Wet weather in Tayside and Fife.
Tayside and Fife is set for thunderstorms and heavy rain. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The warm weather is set to come to an end after a yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy thunderstorms and possible flooding across Tayside and Fife.

The Met Office warning is in place from Sunday afternoon until 6am on Monday morning.

It has said that some homes and businesses could be affected from the possibility of localised flooding, lightning and hail.

It has also said that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficulty for motorists and some road closures.

The risk of flooding may mean that some communities become cut off and public transport is disrupted.

Power cuts may also occur.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a “danger to life”.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has put a flood alert in place for Tayside and Fife.

SEPA flood alert for Tayside and Fife.
SEPA has issued a flood alert for Tayside and Fife. Image: SEPA

What can we expect from yellow weather warning?

The Met Office yellow weather warning includes:

  • Possibility of flooding of homes and businesses
  • Delays and cancellations to train and bus services
  • Spray and sudden flooding on roads making for difficult driving conditions
  • Power cuts

