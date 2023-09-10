Flash floods, power cuts and thunderstorms forecast for Tayside and Fife as yellow weather warning issued

The warm weather is set to come to an end after a yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy thunderstorms and possible flooding across Tayside and Fife.

The Met Office warning is in place from Sunday afternoon until 6am on Monday morning.

It has said that some homes and businesses could be affected from the possibility of localised flooding, lightning and hail.

It has also said that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficulty for motorists and some road closures.

⚠️YELLOW WEATHER WARNING⚠️ The @metoffice have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the country tomorrow. Tomorrow (10/09) 14:00 – 23:59. pic.twitter.com/SKHsqLuXUk — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 9, 2023

The risk of flooding may mean that some communities become cut off and public transport is disrupted.

Power cuts may also occur.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a “danger to life”.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has put a flood alert in place for Tayside and Fife.

What can we expect from yellow weather warning?

The Met Office yellow weather warning includes: