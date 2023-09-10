PICTURES: Sizzling shots as Reach Across charity volunteers lead Arbroath parkrun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

PICTURES: Sizzling shots as Reach Across charity volunteers lead Arbroath parkrun

Mental health charity Reach Across filled the volunteer roles for Arbroath's weekly West Links parkrun to highlight suicide awareness week.

The Ramsay family led the Reach Across volunteer takeover of West Links parkrun. Image: Paul Reid
The Ramsay family led the Reach Across volunteer takeover of West Links parkrun. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Arbroath charity Reach Across stepped into the volunteer roles at West Links parkrun to highlight the organisation’s work at the sun-kissed event.

The organisation was set up by local mum Sandra Ramsay after her son, Ross, took his own life in Glasgow in 2013.

Ross was 30 at the time and had embarked on a career in the music industry.

Since then, the charity has grown to help around 100 people on a weekly basis and in 2020 moved to larger premises in Arbroath as suicide support pleas spiralled during the pandemic.

West Links parkrun in Arbroath.
Parkrunners gather at West Links for the start of the event. Image: Paul Reid

Reach Across asked parkrun organisers to stage the volunteer takeover  to coincide with suicide prevention week.

The parkrun participants included Ross’s younger brother, Ryan.

And a Saturday morning 5K was a breeze for the 30-year-old Inverurie Academy PE teacher.

Ryan recently completed 30 triathlons in 30 days to raise money for Reach Across.

Ryan Ramsay heading for the finish line
Ryan Ramsay heading for the finish line. Image: Paul Reid

He has completed a summer challenge every year since Ross died, raising £40,000 for Reach Across.

Around 120 runners sweltered in the seaside sunshine on Saturday.

And it was a morning of milestones for some in the field.

Ian McGregor and Pamela Steedman each completed their 25th parkrun, with Susan Cargill notching up her 50th.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the parkrun action in the West Links sunshine.
West Links parkrun in Arbroath.
Participants set off in the Arbroath sunshine.
West Links parkrun in Arbroath.
Hot dog makes it home.
Participants' belongings on a bench during the parkrun
Reach Across highlighted the support they offer.
People participating in West Links parkrun in Arbroath.
Almost 120 participants crossed the parkrun finish line.
A man running
John Boer from Stuartfield in Aberdeenshire was first finisher.
People running during West Links parkrun in Arbroath.
And they’re off!
People before the West Links parkrun in Arbroath.
Pre-race briefing.
A woman holding a small dog during the parkrun
A helping hand.
The Ramsay family in Arbroath.
The Ramsay family (from left) Sandra, Katrina, Amelia, 2, Ryan with Joanna, 1, and Jim.
West Links parkrun in Arbroath.
Almost home.
West Links parkrun in Arbroath.
Jack Cargill, 11, crosses the line.
West Links parkrun in Arbroath.
Volunteers welcome the parkrunners home.
West Links parkrun in Arbroath.
Instructions at the start.
West Links parkrun in Arbroath.
Factor 30 needed.
West Links parkrun in Arbroath.
A budding parkrun participant.
West Links parkrun in Arbroath.
Good turnout.
West Links parkrun in Arbroath.
5K complete.
West Links parkrun in Arbroath.
An important message.

