PICTURES: Sizzling shots as Reach Across charity volunteers lead Arbroath parkrun

Arbroath charity Reach Across stepped into the volunteer roles at West Links parkrun to highlight the organisation’s work at the sun-kissed event.

The organisation was set up by local mum Sandra Ramsay after her son, Ross, took his own life in Glasgow in 2013.

Ross was 30 at the time and had embarked on a career in the music industry.

Since then, the charity has grown to help around 100 people on a weekly basis and in 2020 moved to larger premises in Arbroath as suicide support pleas spiralled during the pandemic.

Reach Across asked parkrun organisers to stage the volunteer takeover to coincide with suicide prevention week.

The parkrun participants included Ross’s younger brother, Ryan.

And a Saturday morning 5K was a breeze for the 30-year-old Inverurie Academy PE teacher.

Ryan recently completed 30 triathlons in 30 days to raise money for Reach Across.

He has completed a summer challenge every year since Ross died, raising £40,000 for Reach Across.

Around 120 runners sweltered in the seaside sunshine on Saturday.

And it was a morning of milestones for some in the field.

Ian McGregor and Pamela Steedman each completed their 25th parkrun, with Susan Cargill notching up her 50th.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the parkrun action in the West Links sunshine.