Fife DJ jailed for using ‘glamorous lifestyle’ to groom and abuse young boys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife DJ jailed for using ‘glamorous lifestyle’ to groom and abuse young boys

David Moran told police he had been a hospital radio DJ and worked with Fife Flyers.

By Dave Finlay
Moran was a DJ in Fife when he abused the young boys. Image: Shutterstock.
Moran was a DJ in Fife when he abused the young boys. Image: Shutterstock.

Former hospital radio DJ David Moran was jailed for six years for using his “glamorous lifestyle” to groom and abuse young boys.

David Moran, who also DJ’d for the Kingdom’s ice hockey team Fife Flyers, showed the children pornography, before committing sex acts more than three decades ago at his former home.

Judge Norman McFadyen told 51-year-old Moran he had clearly groomed victims as an older male who had money, a car and what seemed “a glamorous lifestyle” as a DJ at functions and hospital radio.

At Edinburgh High Court, he told the sex offender: “Clearly your behaviour has had a significant impact on them through into their adult lives.

“I am satisfied no sentence other than imprisonment is appropriate.”

The judge imposed non-harassment orders banning Moran from contacting his victims for eight years and warned if he breached them he would be committing “a significant offence”.

Three young victims

Moran, formerly of Culzean Place, Glenrothes, had denied a series of offences during an earlier trial but was found guilty of three charges of indecent conduct towards children.

He targeted them between 1988 and 1991 at his previous home in Stewart Street, Dysart.

The High Court in Edinburgh.
Moran was given six years at the High Court in Edinburgh.

One victim was shown pornographic magazines and videos and Moran performed sex acts in front of him before abusing the boy.

A second child was also shown sex films and subjected to abuse by Moran, who had a photograph of him performing a sex act which he threatened to disclose if he revealed what was taking place.

The third boy was also exposed to pornography and sexually abused.

Nightmares and flashbacks

The court heard one victim suffered nightmares and flashbacks after being subjected to serious sexual abuse by the older predator.

Moran told police he had worked as a DJ at events in Fife and on hospital radio and said Dunfermline was his main haunt.

He said: “I have been doing it forever, the DJing.”

He also said he had worked as a disc jockey at the Fife Flyers.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson pointed out Moran was a teenager at the time and had no other history of offending.

He said the risk of re-offending was low, if not negligible.

Moran, who followed the sentencing process via a video link to jail, was told he will be on the Sex Offenders Register for an indeterminate period.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Strain stole from Marks and Spencer in Perth High Street.
Serial shoplifter jailed after naked rant outside Perth hostel
Matthew Grigg will be sentenced later.
Fife man's abuse stash found after sex chat with '13-year-old girl'
Scott Wilson at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Drunk patient sexually assaulted and insulted Ninewells nurses
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Family matters and prison death FAI
Retired assistant chief constable Ruaraidh Nicolson gavce evidence at the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.
Skin colour not factor in terrorism concerns, Sheku Bayoh inquiry told
Harry and Shirley Taggerty were killed on the A911 Leslie Road.
Tragic husband tried to pull wife from path of killer car, trial told
To go with story by Alan Richardson. David McArthur, serious assault Picture shows; David McArthur, serious assault. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 13/09/2023
Foaming-at-mouth Perth man put police van out of action by smearing blood on seats
Williams purchased a blank firing Colt revolver from Spain. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirkcaldy man fined after Spanish revolver is seized by Border Force
Jason Ward's 'path of destruction' in Fife was caught on video.
VIDEO: Watch as 'airborne' cocaine driver's car ploughs through Fife gardens - and squirrel…
Rhys Falconer at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus barman caught with bestiality and child abuse material