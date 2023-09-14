Fife DJ jailed for using ‘glamorous lifestyle’ to groom and abuse young boys

Former hospital radio DJ David Moran was jailed for six years for using his “glamorous lifestyle” to groom and abuse young boys.

David Moran, who also DJ’d for the Kingdom’s ice hockey team Fife Flyers, showed the children pornography, before committing sex acts more than three decades ago at his former home.

Judge Norman McFadyen told 51-year-old Moran he had clearly groomed victims as an older male who had money, a car and what seemed “a glamorous lifestyle” as a DJ at functions and hospital radio.

At Edinburgh High Court, he told the sex offender: “Clearly your behaviour has had a significant impact on them through into their adult lives.

“I am satisfied no sentence other than imprisonment is appropriate.”

The judge imposed non-harassment orders banning Moran from contacting his victims for eight years and warned if he breached them he would be committing “a significant offence”.

Three young victims

Moran, formerly of Culzean Place, Glenrothes, had denied a series of offences during an earlier trial but was found guilty of three charges of indecent conduct towards children.

He targeted them between 1988 and 1991 at his previous home in Stewart Street, Dysart.

One victim was shown pornographic magazines and videos and Moran performed sex acts in front of him before abusing the boy.

A second child was also shown sex films and subjected to abuse by Moran, who had a photograph of him performing a sex act which he threatened to disclose if he revealed what was taking place.

The third boy was also exposed to pornography and sexually abused.

Nightmares and flashbacks

The court heard one victim suffered nightmares and flashbacks after being subjected to serious sexual abuse by the older predator.

Moran told police he had worked as a DJ at events in Fife and on hospital radio and said Dunfermline was his main haunt.

He said: “I have been doing it forever, the DJing.”

He also said he had worked as a disc jockey at the Fife Flyers.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson pointed out Moran was a teenager at the time and had no other history of offending.

He said the risk of re-offending was low, if not negligible.

Moran, who followed the sentencing process via a video link to jail, was told he will be on the Sex Offenders Register for an indeterminate period.

