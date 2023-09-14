Raith Rovers attacker Ethan Ross heads to Falkirk on loan

Ethan Ross has joined Falkirk on loan.

Raith Rovers made the decision to allow the 22-year-old to join the Bairns until January “to gain valuable game time in a competitive environment as part of The Bairns push to win promotion back to the SPFL Championship”.

Ross has featured on five occasions for Ian Murray’s men this term.

However, all five appearances have come from the bench with Ross used as an impact player at Stark’s Park.

The Aberdonian joined Rovers initially on loan in October 2020 before being signed on a permanent deal by then-manager John McGlynn.

In that time he has made 79 appearances for the club, scoring 12 times and winning the Challenge Cup in 2021/22.

The Scotland U/19 international has now teamed up with McGlynn again, this time in League One.

Falkirk’s bid to return to the Championship at the fifth time of asking is off to a positive start as they sit top of the third tier after the first five games.