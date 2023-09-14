Raith Rovers attacker Ethan Ross heads to Falkirk on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers attacker Ethan Ross heads to Falkirk on loan

Ross reunited with former Rovers boss John McGlynn in League One.

By George Cran
Ethan Ross. Image:SNS
Ethan Ross. Image:SNS

Ethan Ross has joined Falkirk on loan.

Raith Rovers made the decision to allow the 22-year-old to join the Bairns until January “to gain valuable game time in a competitive environment as part of The Bairns push to win promotion back to the SPFL Championship”.

Ross has featured on five occasions for Ian Murray’s men this term.

However, all five appearances have come from the bench with Ross used as an impact player at Stark’s Park.

Ethan Ross came off the bench versus Partick Thistle to set up two goals. Image: Raith Rovers.
Ethan Ross takes on Partick Thistle. Image: Raith Rovers.

The Aberdonian joined Rovers initially on loan in October 2020 before being signed on a permanent deal by then-manager John McGlynn.

In that time he has made 79 appearances for the club, scoring 12 times and winning the Challenge Cup in 2021/22.

The Scotland U/19 international has now teamed up with McGlynn again, this time in League One.

Falkirk’s bid to return to the Championship at the fifth time of asking is off to a positive start as they sit top of the third tier after the first five games.

Conversation