Fife former hospital radio and ice hockey DJ guilty of child sex attacks

A former Fife disc jockey has been jailed after being found guilty of the historical abuse of three young boys .

David Moran preyed on the younger victims and showed them pornography, before committing sex acts with the children.

One victim told the High Court in Edinburgh Moran exposed him to pornography at least 100 times.

Moran told police he was a hospital radio DJ who had worked with the kingdom’s ice hockey team.

Found guilty by jury

The 51-year-old, of Culzean Place, Glenrothes, had denied a series of offences during a trial at the court but was found guilty of all three charges that went to the jury.

He was unanimously convicted of two crimes of indecent conduct and found guilty of a third such offence on a majority verdict.

First offender Moran, who has been on bail since an initial court appearance in April 2021, was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing following the verdicts.

Judge Norman McFadyen placed him on the Sex Offenders Register and told him the length of his notification period would depend on the sentence passed next month.

The judge ordered a background report with a risk assessment be prepared on Moran .

Pornography and abuse

Moran targeted his child victims between 1988 and 1991 at his former home in Dysart.

One victim was shown pornographic magazines and videos and Moran carried out sex acts in front of him before performing acts on the child.

A second child victim was also shown sex films and subjected to abuse by Moran, who had a photograph of him performing a sex act and threatened to disclose it if he revealed what was happening.

The third boy was also exposed to pornography and Moran sexually abused him.

One victim told the court he was around 14 when he watched pornography in Moran’s bedroom and another said he was 13 or 14 when the sex offender offered him money to make a video of him performing a solo sex act.

The court heard one of the children suffered nightmares and flashbacks after being subjected to serious sexual abuse.

Hospital radio and ice hockey DJ

Moran told police that he had worked as a DJ at events in Fife and on hospital radio and said Dunfermline was his main haunt.

He said: “I have been doing it forever, the DJing.”

He also said that he had worked as a DJ at ice hockey team the Fife Flyers.

