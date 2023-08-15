Fife former hospital radio and ice hockey DJ guilty of child sex attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife former hospital radio and ice hockey DJ guilty of child sex attacks

David Moran was found guilty of three charges by a jury in Edinburgh

By Dave Finlay
Moran was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh
Moran was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh

A former Fife disc jockey has been jailed after being found guilty of the historical abuse of three young boys .

David Moran preyed on the younger victims and showed them pornography, before committing sex acts with the children.

One victim told the High Court in Edinburgh Moran exposed him to pornography at least 100 times.

Moran told police he was a hospital radio DJ who had worked with the kingdom’s ice hockey team.

Found guilty by jury

The 51-year-old, of Culzean Place, Glenrothes, had denied a series of offences during a trial at the court but was found guilty of all three charges that went to the jury.

He was unanimously convicted of two crimes of indecent conduct and found guilty of a third such offence on a majority verdict.

First offender Moran, who has been on bail since an initial court appearance in April 2021, was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing following the verdicts.

Judge Norman McFadyen placed him on the Sex Offenders Register and told him the length of his notification period would depend on the sentence passed next month.

The judge ordered a background report with a risk assessment be prepared on Moran .

Pornography and abuse

Moran targeted his child victims between 1988 and 1991 at his former home in Dysart.

One victim was shown pornographic magazines and videos and Moran carried out sex acts in front of him before performing acts on the child.

A second child victim was also shown sex films and subjected to abuse by Moran, who had a photograph of him performing a sex act and threatened to disclose it if he revealed what was happening.

The third boy was also exposed to pornography and Moran sexually abused him.

One victim told the court he was around 14 when he watched pornography in Moran’s bedroom and another said he was 13 or 14 when the sex offender offered him money to make a video of him performing a solo sex act.

The court heard one of the children suffered nightmares and flashbacks after being subjected to serious sexual abuse.

Hospital radio and ice hockey DJ

Moran told police that he had worked as a DJ at events in Fife and on hospital radio and said Dunfermline was his main haunt.

He said: “I have been doing it forever, the DJing.”

He also said that he had worked as a DJ at ice hockey team the Fife Flyers.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

