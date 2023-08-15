St Johnstone seal loan deal for Burnley starlet Dara Costelloe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone seal loan deal for Burnley starlet Dara Costelloe

Republic of Ireland under-21 attacker has arrived in Perth.

By Sean Hamilton
Dara Costelloe has swapped Burnley for St Johnstone until the end of the season. Image: Leila Coker/Shutterstock
Dara Costelloe has swapped Burnley for St Johnstone until the end of the season. Image: Leila Coker/Shutterstock

St Johnstone have boosted their attacking options with the loan signing of Dara Costelloe from Burnley.

The 20-year-old, who finished as top scorer for the Clarets’ under-23 side in 2022, has signed a deal through to the end of the season.

With four appearances for Burnley’s first team to his name, Costelloe can play as a striker or a winger and, according to Saints, will add pace to the depleted Perth squad.

After shining with Burnley’s young side – and being given his top team debut by superstar manager Vincent Kompany – the attacker was loaned to Bradford City, where he made 11 appearances under Mark Hughes.

Now the Republic of Ireland under-21 star is ready to take the next step in his development under Steven MacLean at embattled St Johnstone.

He told Saints TV: “I am delighted to be here, I can’t wait to get going.

“St Johnstone are a big club, I am hoping to kick on and express myself up here.

“Making my debut for Burnley under Vincent Kompany was a great experience. He is a great coach and I have learned a lot from him.

“This will be my first experience of Scottish football but I have an idea of what I can expect.

Dara Costelloe shows his combative side while playing for Bradford City against AFC Wimbledon. Image: Ian Stephen/ProSports/Shutterstock

“I spoke to a friend who was on loan at Hibs last season, he only had good things to say about the league and the chance to come here.

“I am looking forward to the challenge.

“It seems like a great group of lads here, it is a very good standard in training.

“Everyone loves healthy competition as it can bring the best out of people, I am hoping it can bring the best out of me.

“I want to give my all and do as best as I can for the club. Hopefully I can grab a few goals whilst I am here too.”

