St Johnstone seal loan deal for Burnley starlet Dara Costelloe

St Johnstone have boosted their attacking options with the loan signing of Dara Costelloe from Burnley.

The 20-year-old, who finished as top scorer for the Clarets’ under-23 side in 2022, has signed a deal through to the end of the season.

With four appearances for Burnley’s first team to his name, Costelloe can play as a striker or a winger and, according to Saints, will add pace to the depleted Perth squad.

Saints have signed Dara Costelloe on loan from Premier League side @BurnleyOfficial, subject to clearance. We would like to thank Burnley for their co-operation in helping make the move possible. The Irishman will wear the number 44 shirt. Welcome to McDiarmid Park, Dara! 💙 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 15, 2023

After shining with Burnley’s young side – and being given his top team debut by superstar manager Vincent Kompany – the attacker was loaned to Bradford City, where he made 11 appearances under Mark Hughes.

Now the Republic of Ireland under-21 star is ready to take the next step in his development under Steven MacLean at embattled St Johnstone.

He told Saints TV: “I am delighted to be here, I can’t wait to get going.

“St Johnstone are a big club, I am hoping to kick on and express myself up here.

“Making my debut for Burnley under Vincent Kompany was a great experience. He is a great coach and I have learned a lot from him.

“This will be my first experience of Scottish football but I have an idea of what I can expect.

“I spoke to a friend who was on loan at Hibs last season, he only had good things to say about the league and the chance to come here.

“I am looking forward to the challenge.

“It seems like a great group of lads here, it is a very good standard in training.

“Everyone loves healthy competition as it can bring the best out of people, I am hoping it can bring the best out of me.

“I want to give my all and do as best as I can for the club. Hopefully I can grab a few goals whilst I am here too.”