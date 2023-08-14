St Johnstone forward Drey Wright out for weeks as injury crisis forces Perth club to call-off Burnley friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone forward Drey Wright out for weeks as injury crisis forces Perth club to call-off Burnley friendly

Last season's player of the year injured his calf against Hearts.

By Eric Nicolson
Drey Wright is out for the next few weeks, while St Johnstone have called off their friendly against Burnley. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone forward Drey Wright has been ruled out for several weeks.

The results of a scan on the former Hibs winger’s calf have dealt manager Steven MacLean another injury blow.

Wright is one of 10 first team squad members currently on the sidelines.

And the scale of the issue has forced the Perth boss to abandon plans to play Burnley in a friendly later this week.

“Drey’s scan has shown a problem with the tendon at the bottom of his calf so he’ll be out for a few weeks,” MacLean reported.

“It’s a bit more complicated than just a calf injury.

“He actually feels OK but it’s not in a great position so we have to be careful with it.

“It was an innocuous one. We have watched the footage of him doing it back and he just turned when it happened.

“Obviously losing him for a few weeks is another blow – he was our player of the year last season.

“But hopefully he’ll get back sooner rather than later.”

Light at the end of the tunnel

Saints have no competitive fixture this weekend as a result of their early League Cup exit.

“Having the break might help us get a few of the other ones back training again,” said MacLean.

“James Brown and Chris Kane are getting closer. Nicky Clark and Cammy MacPherson are starting to run this week too.

“Hopefully they won’t show any reaction to that.

“Nicky has been out for a long time now so he’ll need a lot of fitness work into him to get him up to speed.

“Cammy did a bit of pre-season so he will be a bit further forward.

“Kano and Browny will hopefully be the first two back and then we can crack on with the others.

“Tony Gallacher had a sore neck last weekend so hopefully he’ll be better this week and back training.

“Hopefully it starts to clear up in the next few weeks because we’ve been plugging gaps constantly all season so far.”

Too big a risk

Explaining his decision to call-off the trip to Burnley, MacLean said: “I was going to take a game against Burnley but we’re not going anymore because of the injury list.

“We have too many players out to risk it.

“It made sense a couple of weeks ago when it was first arranged but given what’s happened since, we’ve decided we just can’t do it.

“It’s unfortunate because we wanted to get a game and a few weeks ago it looked like it would have been a good one for us.

“We’re just going to work everyone hard here instead.”

