Liverpool kid Ben Doak ready for Scotland call-up says St Johnstone defender and old teammate Dare Olufunwa

Liverpool wonderkid Ben Doak is ready for a Scotland call-up, according to his old Anfield team-mate, Dare Olufunwa.

The St Johnstone defender spent a year in the Reds’ academy alongside Doak.

It has come as no surprise to Olufunwa that the 17-year-old forward was trusted by Jurgen Klopp with game-time in the Super Sunday Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge.

And Saints’ recent recruit believes the powerful winger would also take international football in his stride if Steve Clarke decides to fast-track him.

“Ben is an incredible player,” said Olufunwa. “He’s probably the best young player I’ve seen at that age.

“He is not scared to come up against anyone and has a really big future ahead of him.

“You can see why there’s so much hype around him.

How long until we see Ben Doak in a Scotland shirt? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿@ScotlandNT @LFC pic.twitter.com/jT3PQGLjNv — Fitba Culture 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@fitbaculture) August 7, 2023

“He’s only 17 and already he’s like a man. He’s got that physique and power already.

“He’s a confident boy – he knows he’s good!

“With his style of play, he’s not nervous to come up against anyone so if they did fast-track him he’d just treat it like any other game.

“Whether it’s training, an under-21 game or a full international, he’d take it in his stride and have a go at people.

“He’s that good he’d be able to handle any situation you put him in.

“I think he deserves a chance and if they do pick him, he’d do well.”

‘Incredible’ acceleration

Doak caught the eye in pre-season with his dynamism and direct running leaving Bayern Munich defenders in his wake.

Replacing Mo Salah with 13 minutes left of Sunday’s Premier League opener against Chelsea was the former Celtic player’s reward.

Ben Doak vs Bayern Munich ✨✨✨ This lad is going straight to the very top 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿pic.twitter.com/179G21JCIX — Everything Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AboutScotlandd) August 2, 2023

“When he first came, only just turned 16, everyone took notice of him,” said Olufunwa.

“His power and acceleration over 10 metres is incredible. He will only get better and the more he plays with the first team the more he’ll improve.

“He’s at the right place.

“He trains with the first team all the time and he’s getting his chances now.

“This pre-season he’s done really well, playing in a lot of games, and I hope he will get his opportunity this season because he deserves it.

“When you see him running at you it makes you switch on because you know what’s coming.

“Doakey is a good lad and I really hope he fulfils his potential because like I say, I haven’t seen a player of his age with that level of talent before.”