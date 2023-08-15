Exam results straight As scoop for Strathallan pupil Rohan on his ice cream parlour shift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exam results straight As scoop for Strathallan pupil Rohan on his ice cream parlour shift

Rohan Mann, 17, was working at the famous Morelli's in Londonderry when his grades arrived by text message.

By Cheryl Peebles
Rohan Mann with colleague Tabitha at Morelli's renowned ice cream parlour. Image: Rohan Mann.
Rohan Mann with colleague Tabitha at Morelli's renowned ice cream parlour. Image: Rohan Mann.

Perthshire schoolboy Rohan Mann was on duty serving ice cream to Londonderry tourists when he learned his outstanding exam results.

His unexpected straight As were the cherry on top as the Strathallan School senior dished out desserts at famous Morelli’s in the Northern Irish seaside resort of Portstewart.

Rohan, 17, from Dunning, has a summer job at the ice cream parlour near where his grandmother and other family live.

After an early start, he was on his break when his phone buzzed with an eagerly awaited message from the SQA.

Rohan was among around 140,000 young people from across Scotland to receive their exam results last Tuesday, many by text or email as well as by post.

To his surprise, the SMS revealed As in Higher maths, physics, economics, French and Latin.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it.

“It feels so good to know my hard work has paid off and takes pressure off next year.”

Rohan with Ellen and Damian Morelli at their Portstewart parlour. Image: Rohan Mann.

Since school broke off at the start of July, Rohan had been nervous about the grades he would receive in some subjects.

He said: “I was a wee bit worried and just couldn’t wait for them to come.”

When he returned to duty to serve customers his outstanding results gave him an extra reason to smile.

He said: “I wasn’t expecting all As!”

Rohan has his summer job as he spends the holidays with his family in Portstewart and neighbouring Portrush.

He said: “Morelli’s is the best in the area so I applied when I knew I’d be here for the summer.”

Eyeing a career in economics and a place at Edinburgh or St Andrews University, he says shifts in the ice cream parlour are giving him skills for life beyond school.

“Working at Morelli’s has helped me learn to deal better with people and it has given me a hard work ethic,” he said.

Strathallan School exam results 2023

When he returns for his final year at Strathallan School at the end of this month, Rohan hopes to scoop up even more qualifications.

He said: “With five As behind me, I can now plan ahead.

Rohan at Strathallan School before the holidays. Image: Strathallan School.

“I’m looking to take two Advanced Highers and an additional Higher in business, so that next year I’m in the perfect position to apply for an economics degree.”

Rohan’s results were part of the Perthshire independent school’s best ever performance in Higher and Advanced Higher.

Lower Sixth students recorded a 92% pass rate in Highers overall – and remarkably in drama, economics, French, music, Latin and Spanish every candidate achieved an A.

And 93% of Upper Sixth students secured spots at their first-choice university or other destination.

More results will be on the way for Strathallan students on Thursday, as GCSE and A-Level grades are issued.

