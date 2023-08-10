SQA exam results 2023: Pass rates fall in Tayside and Fife schools but remain up on pre-pandemic grades

A drop in the exam pass rate across Scotland has been mirrored in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire schools.

But the proportion of those gaining an A to C grade in local schools is higher or on a par with the last year before the pandemic struck, 2019.

And some education leaders have cited the continuing impact of Covid, including on young people’s mental health.

Around 140,000 young people across Scotland learned their grades for National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams on Tuesday.

Following the publication of nationwide results – 77.1% of Highers resulted in an A, B or C award – we looked at the provisional performance data released for schools in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

Perth and Kinross schools produced the highest A to C pass rate for Highers, at 76.6%, down from last year’s 78.9% but up on 75.7% in 2019.

The lowest was Angus, where 68.6% of Higher grades awarded were A, B or C – compared to 69.5% last year and 64.1% in 2019.

In Dundee the A to C pass rate was 74.4%, dropping from 76.8% last year but up on 73.1% in 2019.

And in Fife it was 75.1%, down from 2022’s 77.2% but up on the 72.1% from 2019.

SQA exam results: How our schools performed

The Scottish Qualifications Authority said it took a “sensitive approach” to awarding grades – last year’s approach was termed “generous” – recognising that recovery from the pandemic continues.

Fiona Robertson, Scotland’s chief examining officer, said the “strong results” proved the “resilience of Scotland’s learners, whose success has been enabled and supported by the hard work of teachers, lecturers and the wider education community”.

She added: “This year does not mark a return to normal for learners and educators.

“But it marks another significant and positive step on the path back to normal awarding, following the years of disruption to learning and teaching caused by the pandemic.”

In Fife, education and children’s service head Maria Lloyd spoke of the continuing affect of the pandemic.

More on SQA exam results day 2023

She said: “There are many factors involved in these results and we can’t forget the impact of Covid and the subsequent lockdowns, individual isolating, absence and mental health issues associated with the pandemic, created for our children and young people.

“It’s testament to their hard work and determination and to the dedication of our school staff, that there is only a very small drop in the overall grades.”

And she noted that more National 5 exams had been sat by S4 pupils in Fife schools than in previous years, showing an “ambition” by schools to enter them at that level rather than, for example National 4, but this had led to lower grade awards.

Everyone who sat exams this year had to endure the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and for them to do so well is testament to their hard work and dedication.” Councillor John Rebbeck, Perth and Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council said the SQA exam results showed its pupils had performed well.

Councillor John Rebbeck, learning and families convenor, said: “These results are a reflection of the effort put in by everyone in our school communities.

“It’s worth remembering that everyone who sat exams this year had to endure the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and for them to do so well is testament to their hard work and dedication.”

In Dundee, the city council also noted an increase in the number sitting National 5, Highers and Advanced Highers.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, children, families and communities convenor, said: “A preliminary analysis of this year’s results (before the appeals process takes place) shows even more young people sitting exams than in previous years.

“I am delighted that our young people are being given the opportunity to achieve awards in so many different subjects.”

Angus Council’s children and learning committee convenor Lynne Devine praised exam candidates for their hard work and said: “I would also like to thank our staff for their dedicated and creative work in ensuring that our young people were well prepared for the exam diet, and of course our parents and carers for the on-going support they provide to their children and our schools.”