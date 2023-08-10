SQA exam results 2023: Pass rates fall in Tayside and Fife schools but remain up on pre-pandemic grades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SQA exam results 2023: Pass rates fall in Tayside and Fife schools but remain up on pre-pandemic grades

We've examined the local trends for National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher results from 2019 to 2023. Cheryl Peebles reports.

Cheryl Peebles
Madras College pupils Lucy Lin, Emily Moore and Maddie Johnston, all 16, were among those celebrating exams success. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
A drop in the exam pass rate across Scotland has been mirrored in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire schools.

But the proportion of those gaining an A to C grade in local schools is higher or on a par with the last year before the pandemic struck, 2019.

And some education leaders have cited the continuing impact of Covid, including on young people’s mental health.

Around 140,000 young people across Scotland learned their grades for National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams on Tuesday.

Following the publication of nationwide results – 77.1% of Highers resulted in an A, B or C award – we looked at the provisional performance data released for schools in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

Perth and Kinross schools produced the highest A to C pass rate for Highers, at 76.6%, down from last year’s 78.9% but up on 75.7% in 2019.

The lowest was Angus, where 68.6% of Higher grades awarded were A, B or C – compared to 69.5% last year and 64.1% in 2019.

In Dundee the A to C pass rate was 74.4%, dropping from 76.8% last year but up on 73.1% in 2019.

And in Fife it was 75.1%, down from 2022’s 77.2% but up on the 72.1% from 2019.

SQA exam results: How our schools performed

The Scottish Qualifications Authority said it took a “sensitive approach” to awarding grades – last year’s approach was termed “generous” – recognising that recovery from the pandemic continues.

Fiona Robertson, Scotland’s chief examining officer, said the “strong results” proved the “resilience of Scotland’s learners, whose success has been enabled and supported by the hard work of teachers, lecturers and the wider education community”.

She added: “This year does not mark a return to normal for learners and educators.

“But it marks another significant and positive step on the path back to normal awarding, following the years of disruption to learning and teaching caused by the pandemic.”

In Fife, education and children’s service head Maria Lloyd spoke of the continuing affect of the pandemic.

More on SQA exam results day 2023

She said: “There are many factors involved in these results and we can’t forget the impact of Covid and the subsequent lockdowns, individual isolating, absence and mental health issues associated with the pandemic, created for our children and young people.

“It’s testament to their hard work and determination and to the dedication of our school staff, that there is only a very small drop in the overall grades.”

And she noted that more National 5 exams had been sat by S4 pupils in Fife schools than in previous years, showing an “ambition” by schools to enter them at that level rather than, for example National 4, but this had led to lower grade awards.

Everyone who sat exams this year had to endure the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and for them to do so well is testament to their hard work and dedication.”

Councillor John Rebbeck, Perth and Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council said the SQA exam results showed its pupils had performed well.

Councillor John Rebbeck, learning and families convenor, said: “These results are a reflection of the effort put in by everyone in our school communities.

“It’s worth remembering that everyone who sat exams this year had to endure the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and for them to do so well is testament to their hard work and dedication.”

In Dundee, the city council also noted an increase in the number sitting National 5, Highers and Advanced Highers.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, children, families and communities convenor, said: “A preliminary analysis of this year’s results (before the appeals process takes place) shows even more young people sitting exams than in previous years.

“I am delighted that our young people are being given the opportunity to achieve awards in so many different subjects.”

Angus Council’s children and learning committee convenor Lynne Devine praised exam candidates for their hard work and said: “I would also like to thank our staff for their dedicated and creative work in ensuring that our young people were well prepared for the exam diet, and of course our parents and carers for the on-going support they provide to their children and our schools.”

Exam results nerves and delight for Madras College pupils in front of television cameras
Will Barbie make it to Benidorm? 15 Dundee 'bangers' begin charity mission
This year's Dundee school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
This year's Angus school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
This year's Fife school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
This year's Perth and Kinross school holiday dates to print out and keep at…
Dundee Explorers 'excited' by World Scout Jamboree in South Korea
