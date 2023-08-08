Dundee triplets open exam results together before heading on their own university paths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Dundee triplets open exam results together before heading on their own university paths

Harris Academy leavers Asto, Leona and Eugene Tanaka were among more than 3,000 city teens to learn their grades.

By Cheryl Peebles
Dundee triplets receive their exam results by text
Asto (left) and Eugene (right) as Leona reads her exam results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Dundee triplets Leona, Eugene and Asto Tanaka have shared all life’s special moments together – including receiving their exam results.

They were among over 3,000 city teenagers to learn their grades from the Scottish Qualifications Authority on Tuesday.

And excellent Higher and Advanced Higher results mean all three former Harris Academy pupils will now head their separate ways to different universities.

Leona’s straight As – three at Advanced Higher and one at Higher level – have earned her a place to study medicine at Dundee University.

Asto has secured a place at St Andrews University, also studying medicine, while Eugene is bound for Edinburgh University to study computer science.

But for a last minute change of heart all three, aged 18, were going to study medicine, as Eugene too had been offered a place for the subject.

Dundee triplets as they receive exam results together
Asto, Leona and Eugene will go their separate ways to university after a childhood together. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Leona was first to receive her results by text message and said: “I was quite surprised because I thought I would do quite badly in Advanced Higher biology.

“So I was really pleased when I saw all the As.

“We all worked really hard, so whatever our results were we were going to be happy.”

Eugene and Asto were kept waiting before their results arrived later in the day, and decided to keep their grades to themselves.

As triplets, Asto said the siblings were there for each other throughout school, first at Blackness Primary School.

They celebrated the end of their school days together at Harris Academy leavers’ prom in June.

Asto, Leona and Eugene at their leavers’ prom. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

And that backing for each other continued as they waited anxiously for SQA exam results day.

Now the three are looking ahead to following their own paths.

Eugene will move out of the family home to Edinburgh. He said: “I am kind of excited. I’ve never really had my own room or lived alone, ever. But I’ll probably be back home a lot.”

More on SQA exam results day 2023

Asto will soon begin student life in St Andrews. He said: “In some parts of school I have relied on Eugene and Leona’s help so heading off in a different direction is a little bit worrying, but I hope I will get used to it as soon as possible.”

He will remain at the family home with Leona, who is eager to start at Dundee University, their parents and their chihuahua Momo.

Family inspiration for medicine careers

Leona said: “Now it’s getting close I’m realising how sad I am that Eugene has to move away to Edinburgh.

“There’s something nice about having the three of us together.”

Although their professor father Tomoyuki was a doctor in Japan before becoming a biomedical life sciences researcher at Dundee University, the triplets said it was their proud mum Keiko who inspired their interest in medicine.

She is disabled and suffered depression after the triplets were born in Japan in 2005.

The family moved to Dundee when Eugene, Asto and Leona were 11 months old.

From left, Eugene, Asto and Leona before they left Japan when they were 11-months-old. Image: supplied.

Leona explained: “She’s been disabled for a long time and she also had depression when we were younger.

“For a few months she would have a bad episode, then she would be ok, then dip back down again.

“We weren’t fully aware but we did see that when we were younger and I got quite curious, why is my mum always in bed, why can’t she do anything?”

The triplets with mum Keiko and dog Momo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Seeing how their mother was treated by the NHS, including with medication and therapy, intrigued them, Leona said.

Thankfully Keiko has fully recovered from her depression and is delighted to see her children’s futures expanding and the new experiences that lie ahead.

More from Schools

Dundee high students celebrate Exam results
Dundee High School pupils eye bright future after exam success
Asto (left) and Eugene (right) as Leona reads her exam results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Exam results nerves and delight for Madras College pupils in front of television cameras
Asto (left) and Eugene (right) as Leona reads her exam results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Will Barbie make it to Benidorm? 15 Dundee ‘bangers’ begin charity mission
Asto (left) and Eugene (right) as Leona reads her exam results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
This year's Dundee school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
Asto (left) and Eugene (right) as Leona reads her exam results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
This year's Angus school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
Asto (left) and Eugene (right) as Leona reads her exam results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
This year's Fife school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
Asto (left) and Eugene (right) as Leona reads her exam results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
This year's Perth and Kinross school holiday dates to print out and keep at…
Alex and Edie on the waterslide at Muddy Boots Fife
Our splashing family day out at Muddy Boots waterslide and adventure park in Fife
Asto (left) and Eugene (right) as Leona reads her exam results. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee Explorers 'excited' by World Scout Jamboree in South Korea
Tailend restaurant in Dundee.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Dundee over the holidays

Conversation