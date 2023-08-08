How Scottish football rallied to help ex-St Johnstone kid after serious injury at East Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Scottish football rallied to help ex-St Johnstone kid after serious injury at East Fife

Sam Denham damaged his ACL at the end of last season and is facing another nine months out.

By Craig Cairns
Sam Denham picked up an injury on the final day of East Fife's 2022/23 season. Image: SNS.
Sam Denham picked up an injury on the final day of East Fife's 2022/23 season. Image: SNS.

The timing couldn’t have been any worse.

Sam Denham’s injury came minutes into a gilt-edged play-off second leg.

A gilt-edged play-off second leg East Fife went on to narrowly lose to Jim Duffy’s Clyde, meaning it was also the final game of the 2022/23 season for the Fifers.

Given they are a part-time outfit, contracts, with a few exceptions, are typically renewed in the close season.

For Denham, who quickly learned he’d damaged his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), with a recovery duration of nine to 12 months, that meant no offer would be forthcoming.

Sam Denham tackled Kurtis Roberts during East Fife versus Clyde. Image: SNS.

‘I felt a pop… you fear the worst’

“As soon as I did it, I felt a pop,” he tells Courier Sport. “When you feel a pop – at the time there was a lot of pain – you do fear the worst.

“It was weird because when I went and sat on the bench after it, I felt not too bad.

“Even in the dressing room at half-time, I didn’t feel too bad. You’re thinking: maybe it isn’t that bad.

Sam Denham is consoled by Clyde keeper Ryan Mullen after picking up an injury while playing for East Fife. Image: SNS.

“Even after the game, the physio was trying to get me to take crutches home with me.

“I drove home that night and then when I woke up on Saturday morning after that, my knee was like a balloon. After that, you start fearing the worst.”

‘It’s like lockdown!’

He says he has been largely housebound since – unable to work (Denham took up one-to-one sports coaching after making the switch to part-time football) and bored while watching TV and playing Football Manager.

It sounds a lot like Denham is painting a picture of the dark days of Covid lockdowns.

“That’s exactly what it feels like! I was saying that to my mum and dad – it feels like I’m in lockdown,” he said.

Sam Denham during his time at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“Things like not being able to drive, things you took for granted.

“Being unable to do simple things like, drive to the gym or go down to the shop and do whatever. It’s been tough.”

Denham, who came through the ranks at St Johnstone before leaving in the summer of 2022, successfully underwent surgery three weeks ago and is now aiming to be available again in nine months – which means he’ll be lucky to play this season.

Scottish football rallies

In the meantime, he is planning on starting an electrician apprenticeship and a couple of clubs have reached out to offer rehab facilities when the time comes.

While there isn’t a whole lot of support out there for part-time players in Denham’s situation, there have been other examples of Scottish football rallying to help.

PFA Scotland have set Denham up with sessions through the Hampden Sports Clinic and there was a fundraiser set up to help with the cost of the operation.

Sam Denham has been set up with sessions through the Hampden Sports Clinic. Image: SNS.

East Fife, along with the Glory Days of Gold fan podcast, launched a crowdfunder which ended up covering £3,674 – above the £3,000 target – of the cost of his operation.

‘Amazing’ crowdfunder

“Financially, there’s not really any other help out there,” adds Denham. “The operation came to over £8,000.

“To raise just about half of that is amazing, I’m grateful to everyone who contributed towards that. I didn’t expect to raise as much.

An East Fife podcast led the way in setting up a crowdfunder for Sam Denham. Image: GoFundMe.

“The injury is still fresh at the moment. I’ll try and get off the crutches, first and foremost

“Then go to the Hampden Clinic and then after that I’ll decide which club to do rehab with.

“But I’m grateful to the clubs that have offered to do it, and East Fife was one of them.”

