Home News Angus & The Mearns

VIDEO: Police raid former Forfar swimming pool

Emergency services descended on The Vennel Baths on Tuesday morning.

By Lindsey Hamilton and Poppy Watson

Police are raiding a former council-run swimming pool in Forfar.

At least 10 police vehicles have been at the former pool, at the foot of The Vennel, since early on Tuesday morning.

All access to the building has been blocked by police and a crowd has gathered to watch.

The pool is situated only yards from Forfar’s main shopping area of West High Street and traffic heading towards The Vennel is being diverted.

Police are diverting traffic Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

The facility has been empty since February 2017.

One local resident said: “The police arrived here around 6am on Tuesday.

“There are dozens of them.”

Emergency services at the old swimming pool. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

Another said: “When police arrived this morning there were dozens of them and they have been here all day.

“They have been going in and out of the former pool all day.”

A video from the scene shows multiple police units and an ambulance surrounding the building.

Access to the pool has been sealed off by police. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

The pool has been the repeated target of vandalism and break-ins since it closed.

Attempts by Angus Council to sell the 112-year-old sandstone building over the years have fallen through.

As well as the main pool, the facility included a sauna and steam room.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

