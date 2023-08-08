EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen could exit Dundee United as English League One suitors circle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen could exit Dundee United as English League One suitors circle

Exeter City are keen to take the Finland international to St James Park.

Ilmari Niskanen working hard in Dundee United training
Niskanen is set for a Tannadice exit. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Exeter City are keen to seal a deal for Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen.

The English League One outfit have opened talks with United, with a fee understood to be involved in any potential switch south.

Niskanen, 25, is thought to be amenable to the move as he seeks to retain his place in the Finland squad and pursue regular first-team football in the coming campaign.

A roar of delight from Ilmari Niskanen after finding the net for Dundee United against Motherwell
A roar of delight from Niskanen after finding the net against Motherwell. Image: SNS

While he has been nursing a slight injury during the early part of the season, he has slipped down the pecking order.

Niskanen has a year left on his contract with the Tangerines and would represent another Premiership salary off the club’s wage bill as they readjust to the financial realities of Championship football.

End product

The hard-running wide-man joined the Terrors in the summer of 2021 following an underwhelming year with German side Ingolstadt.

Despite a promising start to his United career — and no shortage of endeavour or positivity — Niskanen’s performances have often lacked end product, finding the net twice in 61 outings.

Niskanen also turned out for KuPS in his homeland and has been capped 14 times for his country.

He could become the third United player to leave the club in a matter of days, following Charlie Mulgrew’s release and Aziz Behich sealing a move to Melbourne City.

Dylan Levitt, Ian Harkes, Liam Smith, Ryan Edwards, Peter Pawlett, Arnaud Djoum and loanees Loick Ayina and Jamie McGrath all departed earlier this summer.

Conversation