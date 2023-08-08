EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen could exit Dundee United as English League One suitors circle

Exeter City are keen to seal a deal for Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen.

The English League One outfit have opened talks with United, with a fee understood to be involved in any potential switch south.

Niskanen, 25, is thought to be amenable to the move as he seeks to retain his place in the Finland squad and pursue regular first-team football in the coming campaign.

While he has been nursing a slight injury during the early part of the season, he has slipped down the pecking order.

Niskanen has a year left on his contract with the Tangerines and would represent another Premiership salary off the club’s wage bill as they readjust to the financial realities of Championship football.

End product

The hard-running wide-man joined the Terrors in the summer of 2021 following an underwhelming year with German side Ingolstadt.

Despite a promising start to his United career — and no shortage of endeavour or positivity — Niskanen’s performances have often lacked end product, finding the net twice in 61 outings.

Niskanen also turned out for KuPS in his homeland and has been capped 14 times for his country.

He could become the third United player to leave the club in a matter of days, following Charlie Mulgrew’s release and Aziz Behich sealing a move to Melbourne City.

Dylan Levitt, Ian Harkes, Liam Smith, Ryan Edwards, Peter Pawlett, Arnaud Djoum and loanees Loick Ayina and Jamie McGrath all departed earlier this summer.