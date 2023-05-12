4 East Fife talking points as Clyde progress with extra-time win over 10 men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 East Fife talking points as Clyde progress with extra-time win over 10 men

Greig McDonald's side performed well but struggled after Scott Shepherd was sent off.

By Craig Cairns
Martin Rennie scored the decisive goal for Clyde. Image: SNS.
Martin Rennie scored the decisive goal for Clyde. Image: SNS.

East Fife lost their League One playoff semi-final after Matin Rennie’s extra-time goal sent Clyde through.

The Fifers won 1-0 over 90 minutes, but Rennie’s equaliser made it 2-1 to Clyde on aggregate.

Scott Shepherd – who was later sent off – scored the only goal of the game with 10 minutes on the clock.

Second-half substitue Martin Rennie equalised on the night in extra-time after the game ended 1-1 on aggregate after 90 minutes.

Courier Sport looks at some of the talking points.

Tweaks to the lineup

Greig McDonald made one change from Tuesday night’s defeat, bringing Jonathan Page into defence at the expense of Stewart Murdoch.

The only other change saw Alex Ferguson and Jack Healy switch wings from the first leg.

It almost paid off instantly, but there was no one to get on the end of Healy’s low cross in the opening seconds.

Within three minutes they were forced into a change when Sam Denham was hobbled off with an injury and was replaced by St Johnstone loanee Aidan Quinn.

East Fife’s Sam Denham picked up an injury early in the game. Image: SNS.

McDonald’s side were ahead in the 10th minute through a lovely finish from Shepherd over goalkeeper Ryan Mullen after latching on to a curving through ball from Brogan Walls.

Great football from the Fifers

Soon after the opening goal, Mullen made an excellent near-post reaction save after Connor Newton showed persistence down the left.

East Fife’s style of football is pleasing on the eye and they were one pass away from a tap-in on a couple of occasions to double their lead.

The closest Clyde came to troubling Allan Fleming was when the Fifers keeper had to collect a wayward cross from Ross Lyon.

Clyde make half-time changes

Jim Duffy had seen enough by the break and brought on Barry Cuddihy and Tuesday’s goal hero Martin Rennie at half-time.

Clyde manager Jim Duffy. Image: SNS.

They started the half better and Kurtis Roberts fired an early warning shot but it was comfortably wide.

The pressure soon subsided and even though there were fewer opportunities for East Fife, they threatened when Healy hit the side-netting.

The tricky winger collected a beautifully weighted long pass from Quinn but perhaps chose the wrong option to shoot.

Fleming then had to be alert to tip over Darren Hynes’ rasping shot and at the other end Steele headed wide after excellent play on the wing from Quinn

McDonald then turned to his bench, bringing on Aidan Denholm – who recently signed a contract extension at parent club Hearts – for Walls.

Fifers down to 10 for extra-time

With seven minutes to go, Shepherd was sent off for two bookings in three minutes – the first looked harsh but he appeared to catch Lyon with an elbow for the second.

Denham then forced an excellent save from Mullen after a deserving effort from wide.

Fleming made two excellent stops from McDonald late on as East Fife’s 10 men held on for extra-time.

Martin Rennie’s goal won it for Clyde. Image: SNS.

Clyde dominated the extra half hour, with Rennie twice forcing a save out of Fleming before he tapped in on the line in the second period of extra-time.

