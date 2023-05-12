St Johnstone defender James Brown opens up on Perth positional ‘frustration’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

James Brown has opened up on his St Johnstone utility man “frustration”.

The Perth defender’s versatility saw him used in various positions across the backline while Callum Davidson was in charge at McDiarmid Park.

But the Maltese international is in no doubt that the one he was deployed in for last weekend’s victory Dundee United is his best.

And it’s as a right-back under Steven MacLean that Brown believes he can shine.

“It suits me,” said the former Millwall player, who Davidson wanted to keep at Saints. “It’s my position.

“And, personally, I think it’s where you’re going to get the best out of me.

“Hopefully I performed well enough to keep my place for Saturday and get a run of games and show what I can do in that position.

“I feel like I can bring a lot more to the team than what I have over the course of the season.

“Of course there was frustration.

“You’re always going to take playing over not playing – and I’ll always be willing to play whenever and wherever – but it does get frustrating.

“You feel limited to what you can offer.”

Brown believes the square pegs in square holes theory has McDiarmid merit.

“I feel like we’ve got boys playing in the strongest position all over the pitch now, which has helped us massively,” he pointed out.

“We’ve got players who know their roles and can do them effectively.

“It’s maybe no coincidence that there’s been a bit of an uptick in form since then.”

‘Kilmarnock was tough’

Brown’s last two starts under Davidson saw him substituted on 40 minutes (Kilmarnock) and 54 minutes (Ross County).

“You do try not to take it to heart too much,” said the 25-year-old.

“Kilmarnock was tough. It’s one of those. We were all pretty poor and we could all have come off to be honest.

“It happened to be me.

“Moments like that are horrible, personally.

“But that’s some of the stuff that comes with being a footballer.

“You shrug it off and, I know it sounds like a cliché, but it makes you stronger. You have to keep believing in yourself, which is what I’ve done.

“Finally it looks like I’ll get my chance to show what I can actually do.”

Brown can’t promise another goal like the one which helped beat Rangers in November but he showed against United that a positional change shouldn’t inhibit attacking intent.

“In a way it almost gives me more time to get the pitch, playing at full-back compared to wing-back,” he said.

“You have a player in front of you and we build the play a bit more slowly rather than being as direct. It allows me time to make the box in my opinion.

“Giving the ball to Drey (Wright) and let him run does make my job 10 times easier!

“First and foremost I need to defend well, which I feel is my strength.

“And I’ll look to bring what I can in attack, whether it’s from behind the ball or going beyond. We have the licence to go.

“Hopefully I won’t shin my shot next time like I did against United!”

No sympathy

Brown’s top corner strike past Allan McGregor didn’t make the goal of the season shortlist, much to the astonishment of Saints fans.

“There’s no sympathy in the dressing room,” he said. “The boys think I’ve milked it too much as it is!”