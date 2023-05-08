Drey Wright and Stevie May share St Johnstone player of the year awards

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drey Wright and Stevie May have shared the St Johnstone player of the year awards between them.

At Sunday’s event in the Salutation Hotel, the Englishman picked up seven trophies and the striker, three.

Wright was brought back to McDiarmid Park in the summer after struggling for game-time at Hibs.

There has only been one league game he hasn’t started – mostly at wing-back – and his tally of six goals is a career high.

Four of them have contributed to his team getting points.

Thank you to everyone who came along to our Player of the Year event this evening. Congratulations to all the winners! 🎉 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 7, 2023

Among Wright’s seven awards was the one voted for by his fellow players.

Had it not been for James Brown’s strike in the famous 2-1 win against Rangers (which earned the defender two supporters’ trophies) the 28-year-old would have had a couple of goal of the season contenders as well.

May has been a talismanic figure for Saints once more and another virtual ever-present in Callum Davidson’s, and now Steven MacLean’s, starting XI.

The three-time cup winner started the ball rolling for Saints when he came off the bench to score an injury-time winner at Motherwell back in August, one of eight for the campaign so far.