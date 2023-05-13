Is there an alternative to the word ‘alternative’ referring to only two options?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

Is there an alternative to the word ‘alternative’ referring to only two options?

Isn’t the English language a damned annoying thing? You can find directly opposed answers to a question yet declare them both to be correct!

Post Thumbnail
By Steve Finan

An interesting discussion arose this week over a term used in a Courier report. The bone of contention was whether “three alternative options” was proper English usage.

A very nice, impressively intelligent, chap emailed to say his university lecturer in the mid-1970s had very definite views on the matter.

The lecturer insisted that an alternative was strictly between two options

Before you read on, what is your view, dear reader? I ask that you nail your colours to the mast.

As with many arguments involving the evolving English language, the rightness or wrongness of “alternative” referring to two, or more, things depends upon when you ask the question and when the answer you find was written.

I like to rely on the 1969 revision of the Shorter Oxford English Dictionary as a work of reference. It was printed before the OED began to ridiculously accept short-lived neologisms as correct usage, but isn’t an olde worlde tome full of definitions that Dr Johnson himself might have written.

The 1969 OED, in its definition 1, states that an alternative refers to two things. So there we are, case closed!

Well no, not quite.

Because further down the page, definition B3 allows an alternative to be “one of more than two courses which may be chosen” and cites an 1848 date of first usage.

I searched further. My copy of the greatly respected Fowler’s Current English Usage is from 2012. It perhaps clarifies the matter by stating an alternative is “no longer limited” to two options.

What I think is the definitive statement follows. Fowler says: “Only the strictest grammarian will object to our speaking of several alternatives”.

And there’s the crux. I would consider myself to be firmly in the “strictest grammarian” camp.

Indeed, I would argue that a “choice” is also to be made between only two things. I would not, in formal writing, refer to a choice of four dishes for dinner. I certainly wouldn’t write that a surgeon had 27 alternative ways to do an operation.

However, the journalists of The Courier are tasked with writing in English that is easily accepted by modern readers. The essence of effective communication is, after all, to be readily understood. Therefore they would be encouraged by their senior editors (if any were awake, sober, and not fallen into dotage) to use modern language.

So the usage in The Courier of last week was correct, under these conditions and in its context, to speak of “three alternative options”.

Isn’t the English language a damned annoying thing?

You can, as proved above, find directly opposed answers to a question yet declare them both to be correct!

 

 

Word of the week

Reductive (adjective)

Tending to present a subject or problem in a simplified form. EG: “I’d like to be reductive about language, but sometimes it curls round your brain and squeezes until only contradictions and complications remain.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
3
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet