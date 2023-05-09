4 East Fife v Clyde talking points as away side take advantage into League One playoff second leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 East Fife v Clyde talking points as away side take advantage into League One playoff second leg

Greig McDonald's men trail 1-0 going into Friday night's return fixture.

By Craig Cairns
Martin Rennie celebrates his goal for Clyde. Image: SNS.
Martin Rennie celebrates his goal for Clyde. Image: SNS.

East Fife retain hopes of promotion after losing narrowly to Clyde in the League One playoff.

Martin Rennie scored the only goal of the game during a sunny spring evening at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium.

East Fife boss Greig McDonald will take encouragement from the performance as they go into Friday night’s second leg at the ZLX Stadium.

Regardless of Tuesday night’s defeat, it has been some turnaround at East Fife since the turn of the year.

A run of seven wins and three draws for 13 matches saw them qualify for the playoffs in fourth place in League Two..

Clyde went into this one with a slight uptick in form, ending the League One season in ninth after one defeat in their last six.

Both sides took part in a Show Racism The Red Card display ahead of kick-off after two supporters admitted to ‘making racial comments’ at a recent match at Bayview.

East Fife take time to settle

McDonald reverted to a more familiar lineup after nine changes for the defeat to 10-man Forfar at the weekend.

St Johnstone loanee Alex Ferguson started on the right, with Brogan Walls in the No 10 role.

East Fife’s Alex Ferguson is tackled by Clyde’s Erik Sula. Image: SNS.

Clyde had the better of the opening exchanges and East Fife goalie Allan Fleming had to be lively early on to smother Liam Scullion’s cross.

The home side soon settled and started neatly knocking the ball around, though without testing Ryan Mullen in the Clyde goal.

It was still Clyde who looked more likely to open the scoring, with Kurtis Roberts and Erik Sula both going close.

Clyde keeper forced into action

In between those chances, the Fifers had their first opportunity when Aaron Steele headed a deep Conor Newton free-kick across goal, but Alan Touten seemed to hesitate and the ball bounced wide.

Walls then went close for East Fife before two dangerous crosses at the other end were frustratingly passed up by the away side.

East Fife countered the second of those and culminated in Mullen saving from Scott Shepherd after cutting he cut in from the right.

Ryan Mullen saves from East Fife’s Scott Shepherd. Image: SNS.

Mullen had to be alert again when he saved well from Newton and Steele headed just over as half-time drew close.

Clyde were ahead within 10 minutes of the restart when Cameron Salkeld robbed Stewart Murdoch and cut back for Rennie to bundle in from a few years out.

Clyde’s Martin Rennie scored the opening goal. Image: SNS.

McDonald’s men huffed and puffed but could only force a save from Mullen from outside the box.

McDonald turns to the bench

Salkeld nearly took advantage of the increased space behind the Fifers’ defence as they pushed for an equaliser, but the forward dragged his shot wide.

Trouten and Jack Healy were both well off target with speculative attempts before McDonald made his first substitution, bringing on Taylor Steven – also on loan from St Johnstone – for Trouten.

But still, too much of their play lacked the final ball – other than a late Healy chance – and Clyde held on for their first away win over 90 minutes since July.

[[title]]