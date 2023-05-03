Two banned indefinitely from Bayview by East Fife after admitting to ‘making racial comments’ during Albion Rovers match

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

East Fife have banned two individuals from all events at MGM Timber Bayview Stadium after they admitted to “making racial comments”.

Fans were made aware of the incident in an announcement during half-time of Saturday’s match versus Albion Rovers.

The club appealed for information after racist abuse was allegedly aimed towards an Albion Rovers player.

Two individuals have since come forward and have been banned from the stadium indefinitely.

In a statement on East Fife’s website, chairman Jim Stevenson said the club is confident it is an “isolated incident” but that vigilance will be stepped up for future games.

“After our appeal for information from those present, two individuals contacted the club admitting making racial comments and consequently have been banned sine die from attending any events at Bayview Stadium,” said Stevenson.

“We thank Albion Rovers FC for their cooperation and would also like to thank those who took the time to assist us in our investigation.”