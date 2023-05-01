East Fife investigating claims home fan racially abused Albion Rovers player at Bayview

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

East Fife are appealing for information after an opposition player was allegedly racially abused by a home supporter at Saturday’s match with Albion Rovers.

The club – who made fans aware of the incident at half-time – are reviewing CCTV as part of their investigation.

Rovers said they were grateful to the Fifers for their “swift action” at the weekend’s League Two fixture that finished 2-1 to the hosts.

East Fife’s board of directors said: “As announced at half-time during yesterday’s game against Albion Rovers, the club has been made aware of alleged racist abuse directed towards an Albion Rovers player from the home support area.

“East Fife Football Club are carrying out a full investigation into this incident and encourage anyone who may have any information to please get in contact with the club.

“We are an all-inclusive club and incidents such as this will not be tolerated.”

‘Completely unacceptable’

Albion Rovers added that any form of discrimination was “totally abhorrent” and has no place “in any of our communities”.

In a statement, they said: “Albion Rovers Football Club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour totally abhorrent.

“It has no place at Albion Rovers or in any of our communities.

“Racist and discriminatory behaviour towards any player, official, staff member or supporter is completely unacceptable.

“We are grateful to East Fife Football Club for their swift action during Saturday’s match.”