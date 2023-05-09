St Johnstone ‘enjoying’ Premiership survival pressure, according to Steven MacLean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone ‘enjoying’ Premiership survival pressure, according to Steven MacLean

The interim manager has been happy with the 'character' he's seen in his squad.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean on the touchline last weekend. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are “enjoying the pressure” of a Premiership relegation battle, according to interim manager Steven MacLean.

A poor run of form culminated in Callum Davidson losing his job and the Perth club being dragged to within two points of the play-off position before the post-split fixtures.

Facing in-form Dundee United – without three starters from their previous game – was a tough test for Saints in the first of their five bottom-six matches.

And MacLean saw a home team that stood up to the challenge rather than wilting, with the 1-0 victory their reward.

The survival mission isn’t complete.

But the signs from that match, and MacLean’s first in charge against Hibs, are encouraging.

Delight for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“We won’t be getting too far ahead of ourselves. It’s a win and a draw, that’s all,” he said.

“Motherwell will be tough next but we’ll look at their threats and come up with a way to be on the offensive ourselves.

“Every game in this league, if you don’t prepare properly and turn up yourself you’ll lose it.

“What we want is to build on the last two performances and hopefully get some momentum going.”

‘Character’

MacLean believes his side were tested in different ways on Saturday.

“I was pleased with the way we saw out how United started and felt that after 10 minutes or so we settled into the game,” he said.

“We had some good opportunities and could have been further ahead, but then had to defend when they threw everything at us in the final few minutes.

“There are loads of areas to improve on but I was pleased because we played decent football when we could and also dug in when we had to.

“So it was a performance that had a bit of everything and there’s plenty to build on.

“I told the players before last weekend’s game that they should look forward to it.

“People will say it’s pressure and tense, but that’s what football is all about.

“You have to embrace it and be big enough to handle it. You have to enjoy being put in situations like that and trying to come through it.

“Obviously we would like to be higher in the league than we are and be competing for other things.

What the players did showed a lot of character.”

Steven MacLean

“But we’re not, we’re in this position because we deserve to be and the challenge is to get out of it.

“We’ve made a solid start to that but it’s only a start.

“We need to put the pressure on the other teams around us when we’re playing them and see how they respond to it.

“We looked like we enjoyed the pressure against Dundee United, they looked like they enjoyed playing in that game.

“United threw everything at us at the start and the end, but we stood up to it, didn’t panic and found a way to win the game.

“What the players did showed a lot of character.”

