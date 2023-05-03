East Fife boss backs St Johnstone’s Alex Ferguson to play in Premiership after awards night haul

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

East Fife manager Greig McDonald said the fact that so many of his players were fighting it out for the club’s individual awards shows they’ve had a good season.

It mirrors how competitive League Two has been as a whole, with most of the league unsure if they would be contesting promotion or relegation just a few short weeks ago.

East Fife have been one of League Two’s form sides since the turn of the year and last week secured a League One playoff spot.

🎥Highlights from Saturday's match against Albion Rovers are now available on East Fife TV along with post-match reaction from Greig McDonald and Stewart Murdoch.

🔗https://t.co/zhsaxJp5QW pic.twitter.com/ub2CIH62zd — East Fife TV (@EastFifeTV) May 1, 2023

It’s a quick turnaround following last season’s relegation and Stevie Crawford – McDonald’s predecessor – left for Dundee United after this season was under way.

It has been a team effort. McDonald has been keen to stress this, posing with his coaching staff after winning March’s manager of the month award.

But Saturday night was when individual talent was recognised and when St Johnstone loanee Alex Ferguson scooped FOUR awards at the club’s player-of-the-year bash.

McDonald said the 19-year-old is equipped with the ability and temperament to play top-flight football in Scotland.

“I think the kid’s got great ability,” McDonald told Courier Sport. “I think he can play in the Premiership and I hope he goes on to do that.

“He’s been absolutely brilliant – not just in terms of his performances, but also his attitude.

“What the fans are seeing on a Saturday, we’re getting that on a Tuesday and Thursday as well from him.

“He never complains, he just gets on with his job and trains at the highest level that he can all the time.

“He’s an absolute joy to work with.”

Ferguson has played more than 3,000 minutes for the Fifers in League Two alone, scoring six and assisting 12 in all competitions.

“I think he’ll go back and go back of St Johnstone’s first team, he’s just signed a new contract,” added McDonald.

“I think it’s been a great loan for all parties and I wish the kid all the best and I hope he goes on to play in the Premiership for St Johnstone and do well.

“But he’s still got a few more games to play for us! So hopefully he does well in them as well.”

Ferguson’s four awards included his East Fife teammate’s choice for player of the year.

⚫️🟡𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗜𝗙𝗘 𝗙𝗖 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥🟡⚫️ The winner of the 2022/23 East Fife Players' Player of the Year sponsored by Nick Chalmers is 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗫 𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗚𝗨𝗦𝗢𝗡!#EFPOTY2023 pic.twitter.com/gCANZaB18c — East Fife FC (@EastFifeFC) April 29, 2023

Goalkeeper Allan Fleming wasn’t far behind, picking up a hattrick of prizes.

“I’m really pleased for these guys but the awards were well-contested, which tells you you’ve probably had a decent season,” said McDonald.