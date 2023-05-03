East Fife boss backs St Johnstone’s Alex Ferguson to play in Premiership after awards night haul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

East Fife boss backs St Johnstone’s Alex Ferguson to play in Premiership after awards night haul

Greig McDonald told Courier Sport that the Saints youngster has the talent and the attitude to make it at McDiarmid Park.

By Craig Cairns
St Johnstone's Alex Ferguson is enjoying his loan spell at East Fife. East Fife TV.
St Johnstone's Alex Ferguson is enjoying his loan spell at East Fife. East Fife TV.

East Fife manager Greig McDonald said the fact that so many of his players were fighting it out for the club’s individual awards shows they’ve had a good season.

It mirrors how competitive League Two has been as a whole, with most of the league unsure if they would be contesting promotion or relegation just a few short weeks ago.

East Fife have been one of League Two’s form sides since the turn of the year and last week secured a League One playoff spot.

It’s a quick turnaround following last season’s relegation and Stevie Crawford – McDonald’s predecessor – left for Dundee United after this season was under way.

It has been a team effort. McDonald has been keen to stress this, posing with his coaching staff after winning March’s manager of the month award.

But Saturday night was when individual talent was recognised and when St Johnstone loanee Alex Ferguson scooped FOUR awards at the club’s player-of-the-year bash.

McDonald said the 19-year-old is equipped with the ability and temperament to play top-flight football in Scotland.

“I think the kid’s got great ability,” McDonald told Courier Sport. “I think he can play in the Premiership and I hope he goes on to do that.

Alex Ferguson has been tipped to make it at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“He’s been absolutely brilliant – not just in terms of his performances, but also his attitude.

“What the fans are seeing on a Saturday, we’re getting that on a Tuesday and Thursday as well from him.

“He never complains, he just gets on with his job and trains at the highest level that he can all the time.

“He’s an absolute joy to work with.”

Ferguson has played more than 3,000 minutes for the Fifers in League Two alone, scoring six and assisting 12 in all competitions.

Alex Ferguson has played more than 3,000 minutes for East Fife. Screenshot: Transfermarkt.

“I think he’ll go back and go back of St Johnstone’s first team, he’s just signed a new contract,” added McDonald.

“I think it’s been a great loan for all parties and I wish the kid all the best and I hope he goes on to play in the Premiership for St Johnstone and do well.

“But he’s still got a few more games to play for us! So hopefully he does well in them as well.”

Ferguson’s four awards included his East Fife teammate’s choice for player of the year.

Goalkeeper Allan Fleming wasn’t far behind, picking up a hattrick of prizes.

“I’m really pleased for these guys but the awards were well-contested, which tells you you’ve probably had a decent season,” said McDonald.

