Forfar skipper Craig Slater flattered by PFA Scotland POTY nomination but tips Dundee-bound Charlie Reilly for award

Forfar skipper Craig Slater is ‘flattered’ by his PFA Scotland League Two Player of the Year nomination.

But he firmly believes Dundee-bound Charlie Reilly will scoop the final award for his exploits at relegation-battling Albion Rovers this term.

Midfielder Slater has been hugely influential for Forfar to help them climb out of the relegation zone and to the brink of the play-offs.

And while Loons ultimately fell just short of the promotion race, Slater caught the eyes of his fellow professionals alongside Reilly, Stirling’s Dale Carrick and Tommy Goss at Annan.

Slater fully expects Reilly though, with his 21 goals and 13 assists, to scoop the top prize.

“It’s a real honour to be nominated,” said Slater. “It’s not something that was on my radar at all.

“All I was thinking about was trying to help Forfar climb the league and get into the play-offs.

“Ultimately, that didn’t happen but I’m realistic. Over the course of the season we maybe didn’t do enough.

“But when you get some personal recognition from fellow pros it’s a real boost.

“There are a lot of very good players in this league. A lot of players who give their heart and soul to the game.

“I love the game and while I’m in it I want to bring everything I’ve got to every training session and every game.

Craig Slater: Charlie Reilly has been phenomenal

“Hopefully that shows when I play but do I think I’ll win this?

“No, it’s just very nice to know some players think enough of me to put my name in there.

“I think Charlie Reilly will win it.

“All the nominees have done well but Charlie has been phenomenal in a team that has struggled at the bottom.

“He’s scored and set up an incredible amount of goals and worked really hard to try and get himself back up the leagues.

“It looks like he’s going to make a step up next season and he’ll absolutely have earned it for all his hard work.”

Taking the first steps into the world of coaching and at the forefront of our new academy. It’s a busy life for Craig Slater. pic.twitter.com/VqmRJJkF43 — Motherwell Women (@MotherwellWomen) March 24, 2022

Slater combines his part-time playing career at Forfar with coaching at Motherwell FC Women.

And his dual role helps him stay grounded.

“I know just how much effort goes into putting on every training session,” added Slater.

“There’s so much hard work from volunteers to make it happen that you owe it to them and yourself to give your all.

“Football’s in my blood. I love it. I live it. That means I’ll always give my best.”