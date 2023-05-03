Forfar skipper Craig Slater flattered by PFA Scotland POTY nomination but tips Dundee-bound Charlie Reilly for award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar skipper Craig Slater flattered by PFA Scotland POTY nomination but tips Dundee-bound Charlie Reilly for award

Slater is alongside Albion Rovers ace Reilly as four nominees for League Two Player of the Year and believes the Dundee-bound star will lift the award.

By Ewan Smith
Craig Slater believes Charlie Reilly will win the PFA Scotland Player of the Year for League Two. Image: SNS
Craig Slater believes Charlie Reilly will win the PFA Scotland Player of the Year for League Two. Image: SNS

Forfar skipper Craig Slater is ‘flattered’ by his PFA Scotland League Two Player of the Year nomination.

But he firmly believes Dundee-bound Charlie Reilly will scoop the final award for his exploits at relegation-battling Albion Rovers this term.

Midfielder Slater has been hugely influential for Forfar to help them climb out of the relegation zone and to the brink of the play-offs.

And while Loons ultimately fell just short of the promotion race, Slater caught the eyes of his fellow professionals alongside Reilly, Stirling’s Dale Carrick and Tommy Goss at Annan.

Slater fully expects Reilly though, with his 21 goals and 13 assists, to scoop the top prize.

“It’s a real honour to be nominated,” said Slater. “It’s not something that was on my radar at all.

“All I was thinking about was trying to help Forfar climb the league and get into the play-offs.

“Ultimately, that didn’t happen but I’m realistic. Over the course of the season we maybe didn’t do enough.

“But when you get some personal recognition from fellow pros it’s a real boost.

“There are a lot of very good players in this league. A lot of players who give their heart and soul to the game.

“I love the game and while I’m in it I want to bring everything I’ve got to every training session and every game.

Craig Slater: Charlie Reilly has been phenomenal

Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly celebrates with the League One trophy and winner's medal.
Craig Slater has tipped Charlie Reilly for PFA Scotland award with the winger set to sign for Dundee Image: SNS.

“Hopefully that shows when I play but do I think I’ll win this?

“No, it’s just very nice to know some players think enough of me to put my name in there.

“I think Charlie Reilly will win it.

“All the nominees have done well but Charlie has been phenomenal in a team that has struggled at the bottom.

“He’s scored and set up an incredible amount of goals and worked really hard to try and get himself back up the leagues.

“It looks like he’s going to make a step up next season and he’ll absolutely have earned it for all his hard work.”

Slater combines his part-time playing career at Forfar with coaching at Motherwell FC Women.

And his dual role helps him stay grounded.

“I know just how much effort goes into putting on every training session,” added Slater.

“There’s so much hard work from volunteers to make it happen that you owe it to them and yourself to give your all.

“Football’s in my blood. I love it. I live it. That means I’ll always give my best.”

