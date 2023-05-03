Levenmouth Academy teacher accused of sex with pupil ‘stayed in contact for a year after affair ended’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Levenmouth Academy teacher accused of sex with pupil ‘stayed in contact for a year after affair ended’

A hearing into David Bryant's conduct also heard the girl's mum was shocked and upset when she found out about the alleged relationship.

By Claire Warrender
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing. Image: David Wardle.

A Fife teacher accused of having sex with a pupil allegedly kept in touch with her when the relationship ended.

Levenmouth Academy chemistry teacher David Bryant and the girl reportedly continued texting each other until the police took away her mobile phone.

A witness told a hearing he later went into a shop where she worked and may even have followed her home.

Former Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant is accused of arranging sex via burner phone.
Former Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant is accused of sex with a pupil. Image: Facebook

Bryant, who no longer works at the school, faces being struck from the teaching register due to his relationship with the girl, known only as Pupil A.

It is claimed they kissed, touched each other sexually and engaged in oral sex in the school while she was a 17-year-old pupil.

And they allegedly had sex in a Glenrothes Travelodge and in a car at various locations once she turned 18.

The General Teaching Council for Scotland heard the 18-month relationship came to an end in 2019.

‘Her mum was shocked and upset’

The witness, referred to as Friend of Pupil A, said the girl told her she loved Bryant and was upset he would not leave his wife for her.

And she also told of her mum’s shock when she found out what had allegedly been going on.

“She admitted she was finding it more difficult and her mum was starting to ask questions,” she said.

The affair started at Levenmouth Academy.
The affair started at Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I convinced her to speak to her mum and we both told her together.

“Her mum was obviously shocked and upset.

“She told her it had to stop and to have nothing more to do with him.”

The woman told the hearing: “I don’t think it’s morally right that he started a relationship with her.

“She was 18 and at the beginning of her life and in a relationship with a man in his 50s who taught her at school – and this started at school.

“She also told me her friends had fallen out with her when they found out as they all had crushes on him.”

Levenmouth Academy teacher ‘went to hotels with girl and had sex in the car’

Friend of Pupil A is six years older than the girl and described their relationship as “sisterly”.

And she said she knew of the alleged relationship with Bryant but initially assumed he was in his 20s.

“She told me she didn’t think her mum would be too happy as he was a little bit older,” the friend said.

The Levenmouth Academy teacher met the girl for sex at a Travelodge.
The Levenmouth Academy teacher met the girl for sex at a Travelodge. Image: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

“She told me they used to go to hotels, sleep together, she would pay and they would then leave.

“They would also go for dog walks and have sex in the car.”

The woman said Pupil A told her in March 2019 she had ended the relationship.

But she added: “From what I remember, there were still text messages back and forward until, I think, the police took her phone away.

“I think he also went into the shop that she worked in and possibly followed her home.

“This was about a year later.”

David Bryant made no response to allegations

The GTC Scotland fitness to teach panel earlier heard claims Bryant bought a cheap burner phone so he could secretly contact the girl.

Pupil A said the pair used the code name Delilah as in the Plain White T’s song Hey There Delilah, which is about a long distance relationship.

Once the alleged affair ended, Pupil A said she told a former teacher who reported it to then Levenmouth Academy headteacher Ronnie Ross.

Bryant was immediately suspended on full pay and escorted from the building.

He did not attend the hearing this week.

And the panel was told he had provided “no substantive response” to the allegations.

GTC Scotland solicitor Lauren Doherty said that should not be taken to mean he admitted the claims.

She added, however: “It is my submission the panel can, and should, find all the allegations proved on the balance of probabilities.”

The hearing is expected to conclude on Thursday.

Full list of allegations against David Bryant

The allegations against Dr Iain Bryant, known as David, are as follows.

Between October 2017 and June 2019 at Levenmouth Academy it is alleged Dr Bryant entered into a relationship with Pupil A, then a pupil at the school, and did:

  • Take Pupil A away from a window and hug her as she was feeling upset
  • Say he was thinking about kissing Pupil A the following day
  • Kiss Pupil A – who at the time was still at school and under the age of 18
  • Kiss and touch Pupil A in the technician’s lab
  • Use a mobile phone to contact Pupil A using a code word “Delilah”
  • Meet with Pupil A in a Travelodge and/or other property and engage in sexual activity once she was over 18.

