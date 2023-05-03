Levenmouth Academy teacher accused of sex with pupil ‘stayed in contact for a year after affair ended’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife teacher accused of having sex with a pupil allegedly kept in touch with her when the relationship ended.

Levenmouth Academy chemistry teacher David Bryant and the girl reportedly continued texting each other until the police took away her mobile phone.

A witness told a hearing he later went into a shop where she worked and may even have followed her home.

Bryant, who no longer works at the school, faces being struck from the teaching register due to his relationship with the girl, known only as Pupil A.

It is claimed they kissed, touched each other sexually and engaged in oral sex in the school while she was a 17-year-old pupil.

And they allegedly had sex in a Glenrothes Travelodge and in a car at various locations once she turned 18.

The General Teaching Council for Scotland heard the 18-month relationship came to an end in 2019.

‘Her mum was shocked and upset’

The witness, referred to as Friend of Pupil A, said the girl told her she loved Bryant and was upset he would not leave his wife for her.

And she also told of her mum’s shock when she found out what had allegedly been going on.

“She admitted she was finding it more difficult and her mum was starting to ask questions,” she said.

“I convinced her to speak to her mum and we both told her together.

“Her mum was obviously shocked and upset.

“She told her it had to stop and to have nothing more to do with him.”

The woman told the hearing: “I don’t think it’s morally right that he started a relationship with her.

“She was 18 and at the beginning of her life and in a relationship with a man in his 50s who taught her at school – and this started at school.

“She also told me her friends had fallen out with her when they found out as they all had crushes on him.”

Friend of Pupil A is six years older than the girl and described their relationship as “sisterly”.

And she said she knew of the alleged relationship with Bryant but initially assumed he was in his 20s.

“She told me she didn’t think her mum would be too happy as he was a little bit older,” the friend said.

“She told me they used to go to hotels, sleep together, she would pay and they would then leave.

“They would also go for dog walks and have sex in the car.”

The woman said Pupil A told her in March 2019 she had ended the relationship.

But she added: “From what I remember, there were still text messages back and forward until, I think, the police took her phone away.

“I think he also went into the shop that she worked in and possibly followed her home.

“This was about a year later.”

David Bryant made no response to allegations

The GTC Scotland fitness to teach panel earlier heard claims Bryant bought a cheap burner phone so he could secretly contact the girl.

Pupil A said the pair used the code name Delilah as in the Plain White T’s song Hey There Delilah, which is about a long distance relationship.

Once the alleged affair ended, Pupil A said she told a former teacher who reported it to then Levenmouth Academy headteacher Ronnie Ross.

Bryant was immediately suspended on full pay and escorted from the building.

He did not attend the hearing this week.

And the panel was told he had provided “no substantive response” to the allegations.

GTC Scotland solicitor Lauren Doherty said that should not be taken to mean he admitted the claims.

She added, however: “It is my submission the panel can, and should, find all the allegations proved on the balance of probabilities.”

The hearing is expected to conclude on Thursday.

Full list of allegations against David Bryant

The allegations against Dr Iain Bryant, known as David, are as follows.

Between October 2017 and June 2019 at Levenmouth Academy it is alleged Dr Bryant entered into a relationship with Pupil A, then a pupil at the school, and did:

Take Pupil A away from a window and hug her as she was feeling upset

Say he was thinking about kissing Pupil A the following day

Kiss Pupil A – who at the time was still at school and under the age of 18

Kiss and touch Pupil A in the technician’s lab

Use a mobile phone to contact Pupil A using a code word “Delilah”

Meet with Pupil A in a Travelodge and/or other property and engage in sexual activity once she was over 18.