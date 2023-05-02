Fife Headmaster relives moment Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil was confronted with allegations Levenmouth Academy chemistry teacher David Bryant was suspended on full pay and escorted from the school. By Claire Warrender May 2 2023, 4.29pm Share Headmaster relives moment Fife teacher accused of having sex with pupil was confronted with allegations Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4355461/levenmouth-academy-sex-pupil-hearing/ Copy Link Former Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant. Image: Facebook. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]