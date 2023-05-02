Arbroath road train up for grabs after sitting in the sidings for five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath road train up for grabs after sitting in the sidings for five years

The Arbroath train carried tens of thousands of passengers after taking to the road in 1995.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath's tourist train
Arbroath's tourist train reached the end of the road in 2018. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Arbroath’s £65,000 seaside road train is up for grabs – for free.

Five years since the one-time tourist favourite was parked up for the final time, Angus Council hopes to hand it over to a group who can get it going again.

The road train was a familiar sight around town for almost 25 years.

It was one of the first of its kind in the country when it arrived in Angus.

The Arbroath road train
The road train was a familiar sight around Arbroath for more than two decades.

The train is a road vehicle with two carriages which can carry around 30 people, with wheelchair access on one.

It can be driven on a Category D licence for buses with more than eight seats.

The road train doesn’t require road tax or an MoT certificate.

But it does need a special licence which will only be granted with an engineer’s certificate that it is safe for use.

And Police Scotland must have no objection to it being taken on the public road.

List of faults

The road train carried its last passengers in 2018.

A catalogue of problems with steering, suspension, brakes and electrics put it off the road.

Council chiefs say they are now looking to give the road train away.

A packed carriage of happy youngsters during Arbroath road train's heyday.
A packed carriage of happy youngsters during the road train’s heyday. Image: DC Thomson

“There is no fee involved, however groups must demonstrate they have a genuine use for the asset and are sustainable going forward,” say the authority.

But interested parties only have until Friday to express their road train interest.

Anyone wishing to take it on should contact the council’s community engagement unit.

Road train a tourist favourite

The road train carried tens of thousands of passengers in its lifetime.

Tourists loved boarding it for a tour along the West Links area into the town and a stop at the harbour.

But by 2014 it was costing three times as much to run as it was generating in fares.

The eastern end of the road train line took passengers to Arbroath’s miniature railway, operated by three generations of the Kerr family before its demise in 2020.

And in 2017, Dick Campbell’s League Two-winning Arbroath FC squad used it for a celebration tour of the town.

