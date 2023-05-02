Diversions as Kirkcaldy Esplanade closes for ‘urgent’ gas repairs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of Kirkcaldy Esplanade was closed on Tuesday afternoon due to “urgent” gas repairs.

The promenade was shut near to Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre for several hours – but has since reopened with a contraflow system in place.

Engineers are working overnight in the Fife town to repair the fault on the gas line and diversions will remain in place until the situation is resolved.

It is not yet known how long the repairs will take.

SGN, which manages Scotland’s gas network, says a third party is responsible for the damage.

Motorists took to social media to describe the disruption as traffic was turned around near the leisure centre

Dan Brown, a spokesman for SGN, said: “We’re carrying out urgent repairs in Esplanade following third party damage to our gas network earlier today.

“To ensure everyone’s safety while we fix our pipe, we’ve needed to close the road around our site.

“Signed diversions are in place for affected motorists.

“It’s unclear at this stage how long it might take to complete the required repairs.”