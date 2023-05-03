RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee always do it the hard way but they WILL get the job done

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee always do it the hard way but they WILL get the job done

The title, play-off places and relegation are all on the line on the last day of the Championship season.

Gary Bowyer and Owen Coyle go head to head on Friday night.
Gary Bowyer and Owen Coyle go head to head on Friday night. Images: SNS.
By Rab Douglas

Dundee don’t half make life difficult for themselves.

That’s been a well-used phrase down the years.

I was flying back from Tenerife last Friday so I didn’t see the whole game but in the bits I did see, they didn’t do enough to build sustained pressure and open up cracks in a packed Cove defence.

That will have to change this Friday.

Queen’s Park won’t sit in to the same extent as Cove but it wouldn’t surprise me if Owen Coyle’s tactics are to hit Dundee on the counter.

Yes, they need the win while a draw is good enough for Dundee, but I just can’t see the home team going gung-ho.

Keeping it at 0-0 for as long as possible, turning the pressure up and picking the right moments to commit men forward is likely to be their game plan.

And with a player as comfy on the ball as Dom Thomas and others who can pass and move quickly, it’s got a chance of success.

Although the back-story is different when you look at the money that has been invested in Queen’s, they find themselves in a similar position to Arbroath at Kilmarnock a year ago.

They’re not the ones under huge pressure.

Dundee are.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride at Dens this season but in a week like this I think Gary Bowyer’s personality and style of management will be perfect for the job they’ve got.

Calm and in control

As early as his post-match interview last Friday night, he came across as totally calm and in control.

That’s exactly what Dundee need when the stakes are so high.

Dropping into the play-offs would be a disaster.

Gary will know who’s playing well in games and training but he’s got match-winners in his squad.

And could this be the night when Paul McMullan comes back in and makes himself the hero?

To go back to the top of the column, I certainly don’t expect them to take the easy route to the Championship title.

But I’m pretty confident they’ll do it the typical Dundee way!

What a night it’s going to be across our league.

The points’ total for the winner will be a low one but, for drama, it’s a fantastic finale.

That only Raith Rovers have nothing to play for speaks volume about how competitive the Championship is.

Queen’s Park and Partick Thistle will be the first two teams into the play-offs and I suspect Inverness will get the win they need against Ayr United to take the last spot.

Getting to the Scottish Cup final has probably made their task of securing promotion even harder because if they go all the way in the play-offs they’ll have a gruelling schedule.

But their Hampden victory on Saturday will fill them with confidence on Friday night.

As they showed against Falkirk, they know how to win a big game.

For ourselves, we’d have taken our scenario at Christmas, no doubt about it.

Like Dundee, we only need a draw. But we’ll be going for the win against Hamilton.

Training was great on Tuesday night and I’m confident our last day experience of 12 months ago will stand us in good stead.

I won’t waste much time on the idea of the Scottish Cup final starting at lunchtime.

Five words are enough – get it in the bin.

