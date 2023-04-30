Max Kucheriavyi opens up on Hampden ‘hurt’ with Falkirk and St Johnstone Premiership ‘frustration’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Max Kucheriavyi has now experienced Hampden joy and despair.

And the St Johnstone rising star, who was thrust front and centre when the Perth side picked up the second trophy of their double season, has admitted that being a losing semi-finalist with Falkirk on Saturday was the lowest point of his career so far.

Kucheriavyi further enhanced his reputation with an impressive performance for the Bairns.

But the bigger picture wasn’t at the front of his mind when he was still trying to absorb the fact he won’t be back at the national stadium with his loan club to play in June’s Scottish Cup final.

“The semi-final was a great occasion to be involved in but I have never been so disappointed,” said the 20-year-old.

“I will need to stay away from football for a couple of days to get over this.

“The last time I was here was with St Johnstone when we won it.

“I was standing at the side when the trophy was being presented and Glenn (Middleton) pushed me into the middle.

“I didn’t know how I ended up next to Jason (Kerr) but that was a nice moment.

“I am going from game to game trying to be better every day but it hurts right now.”

Street-wise Caley Thistle

League One Falkirk might have played the easier on the eye brand of football but it proved to be no match for the street-wise and more direct approach from their Championship opponents.

“Inverness were so clinical and we weren’t and that was the difference between us,” said Kucheriavyi.

“Goals are the only things that matter and they used their chances, while we didn’t.

“That’s why they are in the final and we went home with nothing.

“Some people said the penalty was soft but the referee is the one making the decisions.

“We conceded early against Ayr in the last round and we knew we were more than capable of staying strong, playing our game and creating chances.

“We had a great one at 1-0 but we hit the post. I had headers and a shot but sadly none of them went in.

“When we hit the post I didn’t think it wasn’t going to be our day. I stayed positive and was doing my best to get us back into it.

“When we had another open goal chance with Gary Oliver then I did think the ball was refusing to go into the net.”

Wanted more Perth chances

Kucheriavyi was “frustrated” that his last start for Saints – against Celtic in early October – didn’t lead to regular Premiership game-time.

But he’ll be back at McDiarmid in the summer to show that the third of his lower league loans has aided his progression.

“I signed a new deal until 2025 at St Johnstone,” said the Ukraine under-21 international.

“I have spoken to Gus MacPherson and Liam Craig but they have a lot going on there right now with the group.

“I am sure we will get to talk at some point.

“I thought I had a good pre-season this year after good loan spells last season but I don’t think I got my chance.

“I played against Celtic and then I played 20 minutes after that. Sometimes you wonder what you have to do to be playing.

“Was I frustrated? Yes. I thought I played well against Celtic but then I was on the bench or in the stand.

“But I try to be the best version of myself and I would never go to the manager and tell him he has to play me.

“I respected any decision the manager made. He is the man in charge, he has his ideas and I respect that.

“I needed games and I had some options at the start of the January window.

“But I was told after the European window shut, I could only stay in Scotland and Falkirk were the best option.

“I am enjoying it here, I am playing and that’s what I wanted.”