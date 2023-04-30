Max Kucheriavyi opens up on Hampden ‘hurt’ with Falkirk and St Johnstone Premiership ‘frustration’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Max Kucheriavyi opens up on Hampden ‘hurt’ with Falkirk and St Johnstone Premiership ‘frustration’

The Ukraine under-21 international wasn't celebrating at the national stadium as he was in 2021.

By Eric Nicolson
Max Kucheriavyi has experienced contrasting emotions at Hampden. Images: SNS.
Max Kucheriavyi has experienced contrasting emotions at Hampden. Images: SNS.

Max Kucheriavyi has now experienced Hampden joy and despair.

And the St Johnstone rising star, who was thrust front and centre when the Perth side picked up the second trophy of their double season, has admitted that being a losing semi-finalist with Falkirk on Saturday was the lowest point of his career so far.

Kucheriavyi further enhanced his reputation with an impressive performance for the Bairns.

But the bigger picture wasn’t at the front of his mind when he was still trying to absorb the fact he won’t be back at the national stadium with his loan club to play in June’s Scottish Cup final.

“The semi-final was a great occasion to be involved in but I have never been so disappointed,” said the 20-year-old.

“I will need to stay away from football for a couple of days to get over this.

“The last time I was here was with St Johnstone when we won it.

“I was standing at the side when the trophy was being presented and Glenn (Middleton) pushed me into the middle.

“I didn’t know how I ended up next to Jason (Kerr) but that was a nice moment.

“I am going from game to game trying to be better every day but it hurts right now.”

Street-wise Caley Thistle

League One Falkirk might have played the easier on the eye brand of football but it proved to be no match for the street-wise and more direct approach from their Championship opponents.

“Inverness were so clinical and we weren’t and that was the difference between us,” said Kucheriavyi.

Max Kucheriavyi challenges Daniel MacKay at Hampden.
Max Kucheriavyi challenges Daniel MacKay at Hampden. Image: SNS.

“Goals are the only things that matter and they used their chances, while we didn’t.

“That’s why they are in the final and we went home with nothing.

“Some people said the penalty was soft but the referee is the one making the decisions.

“We conceded early against Ayr in the last round and we knew we were more than capable of staying strong, playing our game and creating chances.

“We had a great one at 1-0 but we hit the post. I had headers and a shot but sadly none of them went in.

“When we hit the post I didn’t think it wasn’t going to be our day. I stayed positive and was doing my best to get us back into it.

“When we had another open goal chance with Gary Oliver then I did think the ball was refusing to go into the net.”

Wanted more Perth chances

Kucheriavyi was “frustrated” that his last start for Saints – against Celtic in early October – didn’t lead to regular Premiership game-time.

But he’ll be back at McDiarmid in the summer to show that the third of his lower league loans has aided his progression.

“I signed a new deal until 2025 at St Johnstone,” said the Ukraine under-21 international.

“I have spoken to Gus MacPherson and Liam Craig but they have a lot going on there right now with the group.

“I am sure we will get to talk at some point.

“I thought I had a good pre-season this year after good loan spells last season but I don’t think I got my chance.

“I played against Celtic and then I played 20 minutes after that. Sometimes you wonder what you have to do to be playing.

Max Kucheriavyi in action against Celtic.
Max Kucheriavyi in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.

“Was I frustrated? Yes. I thought I played well against Celtic but then I was on the bench or in the stand.

“But I try to be the best version of myself and I would never go to the manager and tell him he has to play me.

“I respected any decision the manager made. He is the man in charge, he has his ideas and I respect that.

“I needed games and I had some options at the start of the January window.

“But I was told after the European window shut, I could only stay in Scotland and Falkirk were the best option.

“I am enjoying it here, I am playing and that’s what I wanted.”

