Drivers warned as three weeks of roadworks start on A90 north of Forfar

Drivers in Angus are being warned about three weeks of roadworks set to get under way on the A90 north of Forfar.

The £400,000 project starts on Monday night on the northbound carriageway, between Bogindollo and West Mains of Finavon.

The scheme will run until May 20.

A convoy will be in place overnight for the first stages before a closure of a northbound lane for the project to be completed.

Restrictions will be in place at the following times:

Monday May 1 to Friday May 5: Convoy – 7.30pm to 6.30am each night – restrictions removed by 6.30am on Saturday May 6.

Monday May 8 to Friday May 12: Convoy – 7.30am to 6.30am each night – restrictions removed by 6.30am on Saturday May 13.

Convoy – 7.30am to 6.30am each night – restrictions removed by 6.30am on Saturday May 13. Monday May 15 to Saturday May 20: 24-hour northbound lane closure – restrictions removed by 6.30am on Saturday May 20.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays and to plan for longer journey times during the roadworks.