Shop worker faces deportation after sex attack on girl, 14, in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Shop worker faces deportation after sex attack on girl, 14, in Dundee

Jurors convicted Sam Sharma of sexually abusing his young victim on May 26 2023 at an address in the West End area of Dundee.

By Jamie Buchan
sam Sharma
Sam Sharma faces deportation.

An asylum seeker who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl in Dundee after supplying her with drugs faces being deported.

Sam Sharma lured his 14-year-old victim to an address in the city before indecently touching her.

The 34-year-old had denied the charge but was found guilty by a jury at Dundee Sheriff Court last month.

Sharma was jailed for 36 months when he was brought to court in Perth for sentencing this week.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

The court heard he now faces being kicked out of the country and could even finish his jail sentence in India.

Asylum seeker’s sex attack on ‘vulnerable’ teenager

Jurors convicted Sharma of sexually abusing his young victim on May 26 2023 at an address in the West End area of Dundee.

He was also found guilty of being concerned in the supply of cannabis to the girl and another woman on the same date.

Sharma, formerly employed at a convenience store in Monifieth, was subject to two bail orders from Dundee Sheriff Court and one from Glasgow Sheriff Court at the time of the offence.

Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “I take the view that (your victim) was a vulnerable young person.

“The reality is that this was always going to be a case where custody was at the forefront of my mind.”

However, the sheriff declined to make a deportation order, after hearing that he was likely to be expelled by the Home Office anyway.

‘Failed asylum seeker’

Defence counsel Neil Beardmore said his client does not own a UK passport.

“He is a failed asylum seeker,” he said.

“I would expect the Home Secretary to deport him on completion of his sentence.”

Mr Beardmore said there may be scope for Sharma serving at least some of his jail time in India.

“He does have convictions that appear to be of the nuisance or low level variety.

“One of the problems is that sometimes when he’s had a drink he can get a bit mouthy.”

Mr Beardmore added: “He comes across as a reasonable gentleman.

“But something goes wrong following consumption of alcohol.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dryburgh Gardens, Dundee
Woman in court accused of 'murder' of 97-year-old in Dundee
Vimal Verma
Manager faces prison for setting fire to Perthshire hotel
Sandra Christ
Concerned neighbours alerted police about child in soiled nappy on Stirling road
Ewan Morrison
Fife abuser stabbed mattress beside partner's head over his Norwegian barmaid affair
Gary Ridgewell
Perth Halfords boss jailed for £90k crooked cashing up scam
Ryan Simpson
Serial Dundee thief jailed again for more restaurant raids
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'Jumped by 7 people, then lifted because I won'
Jo Clark/ Bethany Fraser
Ban and unpaid work for student primary teacher who caused pensioner's death in rural…
Bonnethill Court
Woman made hepatitis threats after Dundee multi police struggle
Dylan Boyle, a badger
'Our cameras can be anywhere' warning after terrierman filmed interfering with badger sett in…