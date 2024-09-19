Shop worker faces deportation after sex attack on girl, 14, in Dundee

An asylum seeker who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl in Dundee after supplying her with drugs faces being deported.

Sam Sharma lured his 14-year-old victim to an address in the city before indecently touching her.

The 34-year-old had denied the charge but was found guilty by a jury at Dundee Sheriff Court last month.

Sharma was jailed for 36 months when he was brought to court in Perth for sentencing this week.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

The court heard he now faces being kicked out of the country and could even finish his jail sentence in India.

Asylum seeker’s sex attack on ‘vulnerable’ teenager

Jurors convicted Sharma of sexually abusing his young victim on May 26 2023 at an address in the West End area of Dundee.

He was also found guilty of being concerned in the supply of cannabis to the girl and another woman on the same date.

Sharma, formerly employed at a convenience store in Monifieth, was subject to two bail orders from Dundee Sheriff Court and one from Glasgow Sheriff Court at the time of the offence.

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “I take the view that (your victim) was a vulnerable young person.

“The reality is that this was always going to be a case where custody was at the forefront of my mind.”

However, the sheriff declined to make a deportation order, after hearing that he was likely to be expelled by the Home Office anyway.

‘Failed asylum seeker’

Defence counsel Neil Beardmore said his client does not own a UK passport.

“He is a failed asylum seeker,” he said.

“I would expect the Home Secretary to deport him on completion of his sentence.”

Mr Beardmore said there may be scope for Sharma serving at least some of his jail time in India.

“He does have convictions that appear to be of the nuisance or low level variety.

“One of the problems is that sometimes when he’s had a drink he can get a bit mouthy.”

Mr Beardmore added: “He comes across as a reasonable gentleman.

“But something goes wrong following consumption of alcohol.”

