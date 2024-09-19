Craving for some Mexican? Check out this hidden gem in Dundee

This Mexican restaurant in Dundee will make you come back for seconds or more!

Mexican Grill has an irresistible offer for foodies in Dundee. If you download and order from the restaurant’s app or website, you’ll get 20% off on home delivery or collection of your order.

It’s never been more affordable to satisfy your craving for your favourite quesadilla or burrito!

But nothing beats dining at the restaurant on Castle Street to have the complete experience.

Don’t be deceived by its exterior. Inside, you’ll be transported straight to Mexico right in the middle of a fiesta. There are festive buntings hanging from the hand-painted ceiling, walls filled with Mexican-inspired art and sombreros, of course!

Start with some pre-dinner drinks at the bar. If you go regularly, you’ll get a complimentary pitcher of either a mocktail or a cocktail on your sixth visit!

Between Sundays and Thursdays until 7pm, enjoy the pre-theatre menu for just £18.95. You can choose a starter and a main from the list of crowd-pleasers which includes nachos supreme, fajitas and chimichangas.

The head chef and owner, Radha Khatree, has been proud of the quality of their food since they opened ten years ago.

Radha has 25 years of experience working for top hotels in the UAE and Cyprus. He also trained and worked at a Mexican chain with hundreds of restaurants around the world.

He says: “All our dishes are cooked to order and made from scratch so customers are sure to get fresh authentic Mexican food every time they order from us.”

Preparing the food fresh in-house also means they can suit your taste. Just let them know if you prefer a milder sauce or if you want to turn up the heat. You can also ask for vegan or vegetarian versions of their popular items.

Lunch, which starts from £10.95, is served only on Fridays and Saturdays from noon until 3pm.

Mexican Grill’s festive menu meanwhile, will be available from the end of November until December, featuring all your all-time Mexican favourites. But on Christmas day, they’ll offer the unexpected yet special – dishes like roast turkey, lamb shank and Scottish salmon.

Radha says: “We serve Mexican cuisine year-round. So for just one day, we thought it would be nice to have a local menu for local customers.”

Mexican Grill restaurant and cocktail bar on 24 Castle Street in Dundee is open seven days a week from 4 to 11pm. Visit Mexican Grill’s website to book your table.