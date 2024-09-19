Craving for some Mexican? Check out this hidden gem in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craving for some Mexican? Check out this hidden gem in Dundee

Mexican Grill has irresistible deals so you can enjoy all of your favourites at affordable prices.

In partnership with Mexican Grill
row of tacos on a plate, an example of what's on the menu at Mexican Grill, a Mexican restaurant in Dundee
Mexican Grill has always been proud of the quality of its food since it opened in Dundee ten years ago.

This Mexican restaurant in Dundee will make you come back for seconds or more!

Mexican Grill has an irresistible offer for foodies in Dundee. If you download and order from the restaurant’s app or website, you’ll get 20% off on home delivery or collection of your order.

It’s never been more affordable to satisfy your craving for your favourite quesadilla or burrito!

But nothing beats dining at the restaurant on Castle Street to have the complete experience.

Don’t be deceived by its exterior. Inside, you’ll be transported straight to Mexico right in the middle of a fiesta. There are festive buntings hanging from the hand-painted ceiling, walls filled with Mexican-inspired art and sombreros, of course!

Start with some pre-dinner drinks at the bar. If you go regularly, you’ll get a complimentary pitcher of either a mocktail or a cocktail on your sixth visit!

row of colourful cocktails
Get a pitcher of either a cocktail or a mocktail for FREE on your sixth visit to the restaurant and cocktail bar.

Between Sundays and Thursdays until 7pm, enjoy the pre-theatre menu for just £18.95. You can choose a starter and a main from the list of crowd-pleasers which includes nachos supreme, fajitas and chimichangas.

The head chef and owner, Radha Khatree, has been proud of the quality of their food since they opened ten years ago.

Radha has 25 years of experience working for top hotels in the UAE and Cyprus. He also trained and worked at a Mexican chain with hundreds of restaurants around the world.

He says: “All our dishes are cooked to order and made from scratch so customers are sure to get fresh authentic Mexican food every time they order from us.”

Preparing the food fresh in-house also means they can suit your taste. Just let them know if you prefer a milder sauce or if you want to turn up the heat. You can also ask for vegan or vegetarian versions of their popular items.

plate of Mexican food
All of the restaurant’s dishes are cooked to order and made from scratch.

Lunch, which starts from £10.95, is served only on Fridays and Saturdays from noon until 3pm.

Mexican Grill’s festive menu meanwhile, will be available from the end of November until December, featuring all your all-time Mexican favourites. But on Christmas day, they’ll offer the unexpected yet special – dishes like roast turkey, lamb shank and Scottish salmon.

Radha says: “We serve Mexican cuisine year-round. So for just one day, we thought it would be nice to have a local menu for local customers.”

dining area of Mexican Grill in Dundee
The warm and friendly dining space seats up to 80 diners around cosy tables.

Mexican Grill restaurant and cocktail bar on 24 Castle Street in Dundee is open seven days a week from 4 to 11pm. Visit Mexican Grill’s website to book your table.

The Shack owner Gill to open second Dundee food truck
Natalie Black Kohler: Widow of late St Andrews golf tycoon dies aged 74
Is Base restaurant the ace up Leven's sleeve?
Anstruther tragedy inspires new Ox and Anchor beer
I tried Lindores Abbey Distillery's latest release Thiron - what did I make of…
5 best bars in Dundee for a first date
Stirling's Cafe Aina could soon serve alcohol - and Morrisons stores to start local…
Hostage negotiator turned Dundee cafe boss Goska is still on a mission to help…
I visited new restaurant Newport Inn and had the best roast potatoes of my…
How 20-year-old Abi conquered her fear of cheese to manage St Andrews toastie shack

