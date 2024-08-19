Monday court round-up — Lured girl and supplied cannabis

A Dundee man has admitted repeatedly striking his ex-partner over the head with a jerry can while a court order was in place to protect her.

Ronald Sinclair was brought from HMP Perth to Dundee Sheriff Court to admit the domestic assault on January 27 this year at an address in Fintry Crescent.

He admitted the assault left the woman severely injured and permanently disfigured.

In April 2023, the court had imposed a non-harassment order prohibiting any contact with the woman.

Sinclair, 37, admitted breaching this order when he carried out the assault. He was also on bail at the time.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis deferred sentencing until September 25 for social workers to investigate the possibility of post-release supervision.

Neglect couple jailed

A neglectful couple have been jailed after two young children in their care fled their squalid Forfar home at 4.30am. Scotty Lawson and Christina Milford-Scott both pled guilty to charges of wilfully neglecting children aged under seven.

Sexual abuse and cannabis supply

A former shop assistant who sexually abused an underage girl in Dundee after supplying her with drugs is facing a prison sentence.

Sam Sharma denied luring the girl to an address in the city before indecently touching her.

However, the 34-year-old was convicted by a jury at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sharma, who was previously jailed over assaulting police officers and breaching bail, was found guilty by a majority verdict on two charges.

Jurors convicted Sharma of sexually abusing a girl, then aged 14, on May 26 2023 at an address in the West End area of Dundee.

He was also found guilty of being concerned in the supply of cannabis to the girl and another woman on the same date.

Sharma, formerly employed at a convenience store in Monifieth, was subject to two bail orders from Dundee Sheriff Court and one from Glasgow Sheriff Court at the time of the offence.

A not proven verdict was returned on a charge of sexually assaulting another woman while she was asleep.

Prosecutor Lee Corr said Sharma is now at risk of being deported after immigration paperwork was served on him while on remand at HMP Perth.

However, defence counsel Neil Beardmore said it was Sharma’s position he is a British national with a UK passport.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence on Sharma until next month for reports to be prepared.

Sharma was remanded in custody and placed on the sex offenders register. He will be sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.

Killer rapist freed to strike again

A convicted killer and rapist from Fife who attacked a woman after being freed from a sexual offences prevention order has been handed a life sentence. Mohammed Akram, 64, subjected the victim to a horrific ordeal having already racked up a string of convictions for serious crimes stretching back more than 40 years.

Cheape shot

A Perth man who attacked a stranger at a bus stop after he refused to give him a cigarette has been placed on supervision.

Tyler Cheape, 22, of Potterhill Gardens, admitted the June 24 2023 assault in Mill Street, Perth.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Cheape approached his victim and asked him for a smoke.

The man refused and turned away but Cheape followed him, seized him and punched him to the left side of his face.

Members of the public intervened and the complainer was taken into the Bank Bar for safety.

Cheape later told police: “He started on me.”

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said Cheape had been progressing well on the Right Track programme for young offenders.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis placed Cheape on supervision for a year and said: “You are getting to the stage that if you don’t turn things around, custody will be almost inevitable.”

£83k seized from fraudster

Broughty Ferry businessman Shahid Ramzan, who made millions from a complex VAT fraud, has agreed to hand over a further £83,000 to settle a second proceeds of crime action. It is the second time the fraudster has had assets seized after £240,000 was clawed back in a 2015 action.

Police baton

A Perth man was caught with a police-style baton after officers swooped on what they thought was a drug deal outside the city’s police station.

Michael Devlin, 66, was spotted at the BP filling station on Barrack Street by police at the neighbouring office, who suspected he was involved in criminality on June 30 last year.

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told Perth Sheriff Court: “I understand that officers formed the view there was a potential drugs transaction going on.

“But when they went to investigate, they found that wasn’t the case.”

The prosecutor said: “Officers carried out a search under the misuse of drugs act and recovered a friction lock baton.”

The weapon extends sharply when flicked, the court heard.

Devlin said he had it in his car in case of emergencies.

“He said he would use it if he had to smash a window,” Mr McKenzie said.

Devlin, of County Place, Forgandenny, was fined £500 and the baton was

forfeited.

